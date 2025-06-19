Tel-Aide Montréal's Silent Auction

Rita Baga, Quebec’s most iconic drag queen, is back with her brand-new musical tour: Spraynet!

Backed by her live band and musical director Jacob Roberge, Spraynet is a high-energy '80s party featuring timeless hits and songs from her upcoming debut album.

Expect dazzling costumes, big vocals, sharp humour, and Rita’s signature charisma.

Get your hair sky-high—it’s a night you won’t want to miss!

Show dates & locations to choose from:

Ste-Agathe-des-Monts – Friday, November 21, 2025

Shawinigan – Friday, November 28, 2025

Victoriaville – Saturday, February 7, 2026

Gatineau – Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Trois-Rivières – Saturday , February 28, 2026

Québec – Monday, May 18, 2026

Thank you to Rita Baga for donating this item.