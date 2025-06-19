Tel-Aide Montréal's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rita Baga, Quebec’s most iconic drag queen, is back with her brand-new musical tour: Spraynet!
Backed by her live band and musical director Jacob Roberge, Spraynet is a high-energy '80s party featuring timeless hits and songs from her upcoming debut album.
Expect dazzling costumes, big vocals, sharp humour, and Rita’s signature charisma.
Get your hair sky-high—it’s a night you won’t want to miss!
Show dates & locations to choose from:
Thank you to Rita Baga for donating this item.
In his first one-man show, comedian José Gaudet shares his sharp and genuine perspective on today’s life and society. Known for his frankness, brilliant energy, and authentic humor, José delivers a hilarious and heartfelt performance. As he says—it’s about time! (Y’était temps!)
Choose from the following show dates & locations (subject to availability)
Thank you to José Gaudet for donating this item.
Four (4) tickets in Premium Section
Experience world-class tennis up close with four premium tickets to the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal. Watch the biggest names in the sport compete live from some of the best seats in the house, offering prime views, exceptional comfort, and an electric atmosphere.
Perfect for fans and clients, this unforgettable experience puts you right at the heart of the action.
Auction item offered by KPMG. Thank you KPMG for donating this item!
Four (4) tickets in the BMO Tent section.
Enjoy the excitement of a live CF Montréal match with four premium tickets in the exclusive BMO Tent section. Experience the game with great views, a lively atmosphere, and comfortable seating in this popular fan zone.
Perfect for soccer enthusiasts, friends, or family looking to share an unforgettable night cheering on Montréal’s top team.
Auction item offered by KPMG. Thank you KPMG for donating this item!
Suite with 10 seats for the family Christmas show between December 25 and January 5.
Experience the magic of the holiday season with an exclusive private box seating 10 guests at Cirque du Soleil’s enchanting Family Christmas show. Valid for any performance between December 25 and January 5, this unforgettable gift promises dazzling acrobatics, festive storytelling, and world-class entertainment perfect for all ages.
Celebrate the holidays in style and create lasting memories with family and friends in a premium, comfortable setting.
Auction item offered by KPMG. Thank you KPMG for donating this item!
Treat yourself—or someone special—to an unforgettable culinary experience at Place Ville Marie. This $500 gift card is valid at your choice of three exceptional fine dining destinations: Hiatus, Sora45, or RoseOrange. Whether you crave refined French cuisine, elevated Japanese fare, or bold, seasonal creations, each restaurant offers a unique setting, breathtaking views, and world-class service.
The perfect gift for food lovers, special celebrations, or an evening of pure indulgence.
Auction item offered in collaboration with KPMG. Thank you Hiatus for donating this item!
Five-Course Shared Meal
Each course will include several dishes chosen by the chef. Guests will be welcomed with a cocktail tailored to their preferences, and each course will be paired with a complementary wine. We kindly ask that guests come with an open mind and no major dietary restrictions.
About Bar St-Denis:
Bar St-Denis, led by David Gauthier and Emily Homsy, offers creative cuisine focused on seasonal ingredients, flavorful fish, and meats. The experience is rounded out with original cocktails, refined desserts, and natural wines. Bar St-Denis proudly ranks among Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.
Thank you Bar St-Denis for donating this item!
Treat yourself and nine guests to an unforgettable day at one of Quebec’s most scenic vineyards. This exclusive VIP package includes a guided tour of the stunning Coteau Rougemont estate, where you’ll learn about the winemaking process from vine to bottle.
Enjoy a curated tasting of their finest wines, ciders, and local products – all while taking in breathtaking views of the Montérégie countryside. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a unique outing with friends, this experience promises elegance, flavor, and unforgettable memories.
Auction item offered in collaboration with KPMG. Thank you Coteau Rougemont for donating this item!
Enjoy unlimited access for two adults to the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal for 12 months, including exclusive exhibition previews, guided tours, and discounts at the Boutique and Café. This gift also includes an art book.
Auction item offered in collaboration with KPMG. Thank you to the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal for donating this item!
Hit the powder and experience one of Eastern Canada’s premier ski destinations with this package for two at Mont-Tremblant, valid from Sunday to Friday during the 2025–2026 winter season.
With over 100 trails, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities, it’s the perfect alpine escape for friends, couples, or adventure-seeking duos.
Whether you're carving through fresh snow or enjoying après-ski at the village, this day on the slopes promises unforgettable memories.
Includes: 2 full-day lift tickets (Sunday to Friday).
Equipment rental and lodging not included.
Auction item offered in collaboration with KPMG. Thank you Mont Tremblant for donating this item!
