Hosted by

Telemark Nordic Club

About this event

Sales closed

Telemark Nordic On Line Auction 2026

Pick-up location

West Kelowna, BC, Canada

Original painting by Sandy Redman item
Original painting by Sandy Redman
$25

Starting bid

A gorgeous painting entitled TeleMoose by artist and club member Sandy Redman captures the peaceful beauty of Telemark and its elusive resident. Acrylic on canvas, measures 12 inches tall x 24 inches wide View Sandy’s work at: www.sanredman.ca

KV+ water belt and Canada ski ties item
KV+ water belt and Canada ski ties item
KV+ water belt and Canada ski ties item
KV+ water belt and Canada ski ties
$15

Starting bid

KV+ Premium Drink Belt in lilac. $65 value. features wide, adjustable strap & extra-large storage pocket, spacious enough to hold waxes, keys, snacks/phone. Holds up to 1 litre, double-insulated with foil and foam panels for cold weather trainings. Thick rubber O-ring ensures leak-proof seal. The bottle and bag can be separated for easy cleaning. Show your Canadian Spirit with Maple Leaf ski ties. Value $12 www.shopkvplus.ca

Salomon Skin Skis 196cm $699 value item
Salomon Skin Skis 196cm $699 value item
Salomon Skin Skis 196cm $699 value
$150

Starting bid

Salomon RC10+ eSkin + Shift Skis – 196cm includes bindings $699 retail value see height/weight guide below Lightweight Classic Skis with Advanced Grip and Adjustable Shift Binding

features an innovative Stringer Core for a lighter, more performant classic ski experience. The eSKINGRIP+ insert delivers precise, silent, and secure grip, while the Shift binding allows easy grip adjustment and fine-tuning of ski performance. Delivered in pack—just slide on the Shift binding and go!


 For the 196 cm length of the 

Salomon RC10 eSkin skis

Recommended Skier Weight for 196 cm:

  • Soft Flex: 50 - 60 kg (110 - 132 lbs)
  • Medium (Med) Flex: 55 - 70 kg (121 - 154 lbs)
  • Hard Flex: 70 - 80 kg (154 - 176 lbs) 

Key Details for 196 cm RC10 Skis:

  • Ski Length: 196 cm is typically recommended for skiers with a height of 166 cm to 173 cm(approx. 5'5" to 5'8").
  • Weight of Skis: The approximate weight is 1.27 kg to 1.3 kg per pair (including the plate/bindings).
  • Sidecut: 44/44/44 mm.
  • Features: These skis feature a G5 universal base, Stringer Core, and come with a Shift binding that allows you to adjust the grip and glide positions. 

It is highly recommended to choose the flex (Soft, Med, or Hard) based on your weight rather than just your height for optimal performance of the skin technology. 

Quail workshop with artist Annabel Stanley item
Quail workshop with artist Annabel Stanley item
Quail workshop with artist Annabel Stanley
$60

Starting bid

Opportunity for up to 4 people to Create a delightful Quail sculpture with fibre artist & sculptor Annabel Stanley at her lovely studio in West Kelowna, value $400. Date and time to be booked with Annabel. www.annabelstanley.com

Smith Wildcat sunglasses donated by MEC and Nalgene 1litre item
Smith Wildcat sunglasses donated by MEC and Nalgene 1litre item
Smith Wildcat sunglasses donated by MEC and Nalgene 1litre item
Smith Wildcat sunglasses donated by MEC and Nalgene 1litre
$20

Starting bid

Smith White/ChromaPop Red Mirro sunglasses value $264 unisex fit one litre Nalgene $24.95 Total value of package $289 donated by MEC Kelowna

  • Designed for medium to large faces
  • ChromaPop lenses deliver exceptional clarity, high contrast, and dynamic colour optimization, making them great for challenging light conditions
  • Thin temples tuck easily under helmets
  • 2-position nose pads fit a variety of nose bridges
  • Hydrophilic megol nose pads and temple tips keep the glasses in place when things get wet
  • 5-base curvature has a subtle wrap that balances coverage with comfort
  • TR90 frames are light, strong and flexible
  • Includes a zippered hard-case and an additional clear lens with 98% visible light transmission Tech specs

Ideal for

  • Bikepacking
  • Cyclocross
  • Gravel riding
  • Mountain biking
  • Sport road cycling

Frame material

  • TR90 thermoplastic

Lens material

Polycarbonate

Lens performance

  • Fixed tint

Visible Light Transmission

10%

Lens width

14mm

Nose bridge width

17mm

Temple length

125mm

Lens height

62mm

Number of lenses included

2

100% UVA protected

Yes

100% UVB protected

Yes

Fits over most eyewear

No


Sterling silver earrings by Andrea Waines item
Sterling silver earrings by Andrea Waines item
Sterling silver earrings by Andrea Waines
$15

Starting bid

lovely sterling silver earrings by local jewelry artisan Andrea Waines. She creates her small batch, hand stamped jewelry in BC with care, intention and integrity! www.andreawaines.com

Necklace, sterling silver Mtn by Andrea Waines item
Necklace, sterling silver Mtn by Andrea Waines item
Necklace, sterling silver Mtn by Andrea Waines
$15

Starting bid

Gorgeous sterling silver hand stamped Mountain necklace by artisan Andrea Waines. Andrea‘s small batch jewelry is created in BC with care, meaning and integrity. www.andreawaines.com

KV+ sunglasses and Canada Ski ties value $122 item
KV+ sunglasses and Canada Ski ties value $122 item
KV+ sunglasses and Canada Ski ties value $122
$20

Starting bid

pair of KV+ Lilac Sunglasses. $110 value. www.shopkvplus.ca.  The KV+ sunglasses offer a secure fit without pinching or slipping. Special edition lightly tinted lenses with anti-fogging coating, made of impact-resistant Polycarbonate, 10 times more durable than convetional. KV+ lenses have the highest possible rating of UV400 to protect your eyes against UVA and UVB rays. Visible light transmission: category 3. Frame material: Lilac Grilamid TR90. KV+ Alpha glasses have adjustable nose pads and rubberized arms for ultimate comfort. supplied with a hard case and microfiber cloth. All KV+ eyewear is CE-Certified Ski ties with Canadian flag value $12

2 Crisprr & Rusty Crows concert tickets Mar 20th item
2 Crisprr & Rusty Crows concert tickets Mar 20th item
2 Crisprr & Rusty Crows concert tickets Mar 20th
$15

Starting bid

Two tickets to enjoy a rock n roll night out with two local bands Crisprr and Rusty Crows, Friday March 20th at Creekside Theatre, Lake Country. Value $78 (tickets $39 each retail) Check them out on Instagram: @crisprr_rock_and_roll @rustycrowsband

Therapeutic Massage, 60 mins at Momentum Health Kelowna item
Therapeutic Massage, 60 mins at Momentum Health Kelowna item
Therapeutic Massage, 60 mins at Momentum Health Kelowna
$10

Starting bid

One hour therapeutic massage with Kailey at Momentum Health Kelowna. Momentum offers personalized naturopathic medicine, kinesiology, specialized massage therapy and chiropractic care. www.momentumhealth.com

Salomon 50L ski gear backpack/toque/headband item
Salomon 50L ski gear backpack/toque/headband item
Salomon 50L ski gear backpack/toque/headband item
Salomon 50L ski gear backpack/toque/headband
$20

Starting bid

Salomon 50 litre ski gear backpack $200 retail value plus toque and headband total $265 Designed to easily carry and access everything you need for full day of skiing. Water resistant, with rigid back for comfort and balance when sitting on snow. The roomy main compartment can be opened wide to store your boots and extra layers, smaller compartment for other essentials. Salomon lightweight purple toque and headband to ski in style! www.salomon.com


Choices Market gift basket of goodies! item
Choices Market gift basket of goodies! item
Choices Market gift basket of goodies!
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself! See image 3 for list of goodies, from pasta to chocolate, chips and coffee, you’ll be all set! Value $115

Swix products, Merino toque and ski ties item
Swix products, Merino toque and ski ties item
Swix products, Merino toque and ski ties item
Swix products, Merino toque and ski ties
$10

Starting bid

You add on/replace some items in your kit with these items donated by MEC: Swix easy glide enhancer/cleaner $34.95 Swix skin boost 80ml $44.95 Merino wool toque blue MEC brand $29.95 ski ties $7. Total value $117

Fjallraven $50 gift card/Karma Hydr8/Pink Weasel Coffee item
Fjallraven $50 gift card/Karma Hydr8/Pink Weasel Coffee item
Fjallraven $50 gift card/Karma Hydr8/Pink Weasel Coffee item
Fjallraven $50 gift card/Karma Hydr8/Pink Weasel Coffee
$15

Starting bid

Fjallraven Kelowna donated a $50 giftcard, paired with Pink Weasel Coffee sachets for camping or on the go and a 4 pack of strawberry lemonade HYDR8 from Farming Karma. Support Local! www.pinkweasaelcoffeecompany.com www.farmingkarma.ca www.fjallraven.com

Banff, Villager puzzle and Pink Weasel Coffee item
Banff, Villager puzzle and Pink Weasel Coffee item
Banff, Villager puzzle and Pink Weasel Coffee item
Banff, Villager puzzle and Pink Weasel Coffee
$10

Starting bid

Banff a 500 piece premium puzzle, artwork by Capri Sadler of Vancouver, Island. Villager is a woman owned BC Company, that features artwork by Canadian female artists. They donated three puzzles to our auction. www.villagerpuzzles.com Pair your puzzling with a cup of Pink Weasel’s Easy Street Blend, thank you Pink Weasel for supporting Telemark! www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com

Sunset Ski, Villager Puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee item
Sunset Ski, Villager Puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee item
Sunset Ski, Villager Puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee item
Sunset Ski, Villager Puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee
$10

Starting bid

Sunset Ski, a 500 piece premium puzzle, artwork by Maude Gervais Quebec City. Villager is a woman owned BC Company, that features artwork by Canadian female artists. Villager donated three puzzles to our auction. www.villagerpuzzles.com Pair your puzzling with a cup of Pink Weasel’s Crystal Rim Bold Blend, thank you Pink Weasel for supporting Telemark! www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com

Whistler, Villager puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee item
Whistler, Villager puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee item
Whistler, Villager puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee item
Whistler, Villager puzzle & Pink Weasel Coffee
$10

Starting bid

Whistler, a 500 piece premium puzzle, artwork by Anja Jane, Bowen Island. Villager is a woman owned BC Company, that features artwork by Canadian female artists. Villager donated three puzzles to our auction. www.villagerpuzzles.com Pair your puzzling with a cup of Pink Weasel’s Signature medium/dark blend. thank you Pink Weasel for supporting Telemark! www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com

2 adult memberships Kelowna Paddle Centre item
2 adult memberships Kelowna Paddle Centre item
2 adult memberships Kelowna Paddle Centre
$250

Starting bid

Two adult memberships for Kelowna Paddle Centre $950 value. members have access to a full season of paddling for one affordable price. www.kelownapaddlingcentre.com

Try out different styles of paddling, join classes and fitness programs, meet new people or paddle on your own schedule with full access to all of our boats and boards. Beginners and experts are all welcome to enjoy the KPC community and the easiest access to paddling on Okanagan Lake.

KV+ cold pro gloves and Neck warmer item
KV+ cold pro gloves and Neck warmer item
KV+ cold pro gloves and Neck warmer
$20

Starting bid

Thank you KV+ for generously donating several items to the auction and raffle this year! www.shopkvplus.ca Pair of KV+ Cold Pro ski gloves (size Small)  $80 value. designed for temperatures as low as -20°C. Fully windproof construction, including a Pro Wind Tech™ membrane ensures protection against wind and frost. Your watch, heart rate monitor or other wearables will fit easily with the elastic cuff. Pre-formed shape offers comfort and natural hand movement. The wear-resistant overlay on the palms along with the silicone pattern on the palms and fingertips add durability in high-contact areas and allow for a perfect pole grip.


KV+ Forest Neck Warmer (Blue). $20 value. Lightweight, stretchy and multifunctional KV+ neck warmers will keep you comfy, sun safe and protect against elements. Made from recycled polyester, they are quick wicking and drying. Seamless construction ensures maximum comfort.

MEC Merino Toque, Karma HYDR8 and Nalgene item
MEC Merino Toque, Karma HYDR8 and Nalgene
$10

Starting bid

MEC branded merino wool toque ($29.95 value) 4 pack of Farming Karma HYDR8 $10.99 and Nalgene bottle $24.95 www.mec.ca www.farmingkarma.ca

Yeti 20 oz mug, Wooden crib board, Pink Weasel Coffee item
Yeti 20 oz mug, Wooden crib board, Pink Weasel Coffee item
Yeti 20 oz mug, Wooden crib board, Pink Weasel Coffee item
Yeti 20 oz mug, Wooden crib board, Pink Weasel Coffee
$20

Starting bid

You will be all set for a relaxing morning with a new Yeti mug, Pink Weasel Coffee beans and single serves and a Wooden crib board. www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com

Salomon/Karma/Yeti pack item
Salomon/Karma/Yeti pack
$15

Starting bid

Ski in style and arrive hydrated with this package! Salomon purple toque, headband, Yeti mug 20 oz and 4 pack of watermelon HYDR8 by Farming Karma.

Salomon hoodie Adult size XL 50/50 cotton poly item
Salomon hoodie Adult size XL 50/50 cotton poly item
Salomon hoodie Adult size XL 50/50 cotton poly
$10

Starting bid

Salomon Hoodie and light weight toque hoodie is adult XL, cotton/poly blend, black toque is one size fits all. Karma Farming 4 pack of HYDR8 strawberry watermelon Thank you Salomon & Karma for all the donations!

Salomon drink belt, pink neck warmer, purple toque item
Salomon drink belt, pink neck warmer, purple toque item
Salomon drink belt, pink neck warmer, purple toque
$10

Starting bid

When you look good, you feel good and you will look great in this Salomon drink belt, neck warmer and purple toque! www.salomon.com

Webber vitamins variety pack item
Webber vitamins variety pack
$10

Starting bid

Package includes: magnesium bisglycinate caps, vitamin D tablets, B12 tablets, lutein soft gels (from marigold flowers for eye health) Biotin caps, Turmeric caps and CoQ10 soft gels (migraine prevention) $155 value Webber Vitamins are Made in BC and is a BC owned Company www.Webber Naturals.com

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!