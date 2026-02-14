Telemark Nordic On Line Auction 2026

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Starting bid
A gorgeous painting entitled TeleMoose by artist and club member Sandy Redman captures the peaceful beauty of Telemark and its elusive resident. Acrylic on canvas, measures 12 inches tall x 24 inches wide View Sandy’s work at: www.sanredman.ca
Starting bid
KV+ Premium Drink Belt in lilac. $65 value. features wide, adjustable strap & extra-large storage pocket, spacious enough to hold waxes, keys, snacks/phone. Holds up to 1 litre, double-insulated with foil and foam panels for cold weather trainings. Thick rubber O-ring ensures leak-proof seal. The bottle and bag can be separated for easy cleaning. Show your Canadian Spirit with Maple Leaf ski ties. Value $12 www.shopkvplus.ca
Starting bid
Salomon RC10+ eSkin + Shift Skis – 196cm includes bindings $699 retail value see height/weight guide below Lightweight Classic Skis with Advanced Grip and Adjustable Shift Binding
features an innovative Stringer Core for a lighter, more performant classic ski experience. The eSKINGRIP+ insert delivers precise, silent, and secure grip, while the Shift binding allows easy grip adjustment and fine-tuning of ski performance. Delivered in pack—just slide on the Shift binding and go!
For the 196 cm length of the
Salomon RC10 eSkin skis
Recommended Skier Weight for 196 cm:
Key Details for 196 cm RC10 Skis:
It is highly recommended to choose the flex (Soft, Med, or Hard) based on your weight rather than just your height for optimal performance of the skin technology.
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Opportunity for up to 4 people to Create a delightful Quail sculpture with fibre artist & sculptor Annabel Stanley at her lovely studio in West Kelowna, value $400. Date and time to be booked with Annabel. www.annabelstanley.com
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Smith White/ChromaPop Red Mirro sunglasses value $264 unisex fit one litre Nalgene $24.95 Total value of package $289 donated by MEC Kelowna
Ideal for
Frame material
Lens material
Polycarbonate
Lens performance
Visible Light Transmission
10%
Lens width
14mm
Nose bridge width
17mm
Temple length
125mm
Lens height
62mm
Number of lenses included
2
100% UVA protected
Yes
100% UVB protected
Yes
Fits over most eyewear
No
Starting bid
lovely sterling silver earrings by local jewelry artisan Andrea Waines. She creates her small batch, hand stamped jewelry in BC with care, intention and integrity! www.andreawaines.com
Starting bid
Gorgeous sterling silver hand stamped Mountain necklace by artisan Andrea Waines. Andrea‘s small batch jewelry is created in BC with care, meaning and integrity. www.andreawaines.com
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pair of KV+ Lilac Sunglasses. $110 value. www.shopkvplus.ca. The KV+ sunglasses offer a secure fit without pinching or slipping. Special edition lightly tinted lenses with anti-fogging coating, made of impact-resistant Polycarbonate, 10 times more durable than convetional. KV+ lenses have the highest possible rating of UV400 to protect your eyes against UVA and UVB rays. Visible light transmission: category 3. Frame material: Lilac Grilamid TR90. KV+ Alpha glasses have adjustable nose pads and rubberized arms for ultimate comfort. supplied with a hard case and microfiber cloth. All KV+ eyewear is CE-Certified Ski ties with Canadian flag value $12
Starting bid
Two tickets to enjoy a rock n roll night out with two local bands Crisprr and Rusty Crows, Friday March 20th at Creekside Theatre, Lake Country. Value $78 (tickets $39 each retail) Check them out on Instagram: @crisprr_rock_and_roll @rustycrowsband
Starting bid
One hour therapeutic massage with Kailey at Momentum Health Kelowna. Momentum offers personalized naturopathic medicine, kinesiology, specialized massage therapy and chiropractic care. www.momentumhealth.com
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Salomon 50 litre ski gear backpack $200 retail value plus toque and headband total $265 Designed to easily carry and access everything you need for full day of skiing. Water resistant, with rigid back for comfort and balance when sitting on snow. The roomy main compartment can be opened wide to store your boots and extra layers, smaller compartment for other essentials. Salomon lightweight purple toque and headband to ski in style! www.salomon.com
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Treat yourself! See image 3 for list of goodies, from pasta to chocolate, chips and coffee, you’ll be all set! Value $115
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You add on/replace some items in your kit with these items donated by MEC: Swix easy glide enhancer/cleaner $34.95 Swix skin boost 80ml $44.95 Merino wool toque blue MEC brand $29.95 ski ties $7. Total value $117
Starting bid
Fjallraven Kelowna donated a $50 giftcard, paired with Pink Weasel Coffee sachets for camping or on the go and a 4 pack of strawberry lemonade HYDR8 from Farming Karma. Support Local! www.pinkweasaelcoffeecompany.com www.farmingkarma.ca www.fjallraven.com
Starting bid
Banff a 500 piece premium puzzle, artwork by Capri Sadler of Vancouver, Island. Villager is a woman owned BC Company, that features artwork by Canadian female artists. They donated three puzzles to our auction. www.villagerpuzzles.com Pair your puzzling with a cup of Pink Weasel’s Easy Street Blend, thank you Pink Weasel for supporting Telemark! www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com
Starting bid
Sunset Ski, a 500 piece premium puzzle, artwork by Maude Gervais Quebec City. Villager is a woman owned BC Company, that features artwork by Canadian female artists. Villager donated three puzzles to our auction. www.villagerpuzzles.com Pair your puzzling with a cup of Pink Weasel’s Crystal Rim Bold Blend, thank you Pink Weasel for supporting Telemark! www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com
Starting bid
Whistler, a 500 piece premium puzzle, artwork by Anja Jane, Bowen Island. Villager is a woman owned BC Company, that features artwork by Canadian female artists. Villager donated three puzzles to our auction. www.villagerpuzzles.com Pair your puzzling with a cup of Pink Weasel’s Signature medium/dark blend. thank you Pink Weasel for supporting Telemark! www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com
Starting bid
Try out different styles of paddling, join classes and fitness programs, meet new people or paddle on your own schedule with full access to all of our boats and boards. Beginners and experts are all welcome to enjoy the KPC community and the easiest access to paddling on Okanagan Lake.
Starting bid
Thank you KV+ for generously donating several items to the auction and raffle this year! www.shopkvplus.ca Pair of KV+ Cold Pro ski gloves (size Small) $80 value. designed for temperatures as low as -20°C. Fully windproof construction, including a Pro Wind Tech™ membrane ensures protection against wind and frost. Your watch, heart rate monitor or other wearables will fit easily with the elastic cuff. Pre-formed shape offers comfort and natural hand movement. The wear-resistant overlay on the palms along with the silicone pattern on the palms and fingertips add durability in high-contact areas and allow for a perfect pole grip.
KV+ Forest Neck Warmer (Blue). $20 value. Lightweight, stretchy and multifunctional KV+ neck warmers will keep you comfy, sun safe and protect against elements. Made from recycled polyester, they are quick wicking and drying. Seamless construction ensures maximum comfort.
Starting bid
MEC branded merino wool toque ($29.95 value) 4 pack of Farming Karma HYDR8 $10.99 and Nalgene bottle $24.95 www.mec.ca www.farmingkarma.ca
Starting bid
You will be all set for a relaxing morning with a new Yeti mug, Pink Weasel Coffee beans and single serves and a Wooden crib board. www.pinkweaselcoffeecompany.com
Starting bid
Ski in style and arrive hydrated with this package! Salomon purple toque, headband, Yeti mug 20 oz and 4 pack of watermelon HYDR8 by Farming Karma.
Starting bid
Salomon Hoodie and light weight toque hoodie is adult XL, cotton/poly blend, black toque is one size fits all. Karma Farming 4 pack of HYDR8 strawberry watermelon Thank you Salomon & Karma for all the donations!
Starting bid
When you look good, you feel good and you will look great in this Salomon drink belt, neck warmer and purple toque! www.salomon.com
Starting bid
Package includes: magnesium bisglycinate caps, vitamin D tablets, B12 tablets, lutein soft gels (from marigold flowers for eye health) Biotin caps, Turmeric caps and CoQ10 soft gels (migraine prevention) $155 value Webber Vitamins are Made in BC and is a BC owned Company www.Webber Naturals.com
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