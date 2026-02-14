Telemark Nordic On Line Auction 2026

Salomon RC10+ eSkin + Shift Skis – 196cm includes bindings $699 retail value see height/weight guide below Lightweight Classic Skis with Advanced Grip and Adjustable Shift Binding

features an innovative Stringer Core for a lighter, more performant classic ski experience. The eSKINGRIP+ insert delivers precise, silent, and secure grip, while the Shift binding allows easy grip adjustment and fine-tuning of ski performance. Delivered in pack—just slide on the Shift binding and go!





For the 196 cm length of the

Salomon RC10 eSkin skis

Recommended Skier Weight for 196 cm:

Soft Flex: 50 - 60 kg (110 - 132 lbs)

Medium (Med) Flex: 55 - 70 kg (121 - 154 lbs)

Hard Flex: 70 - 80 kg (154 - 176 lbs)

Key Details for 196 cm RC10 Skis:

Ski Length: 196 cm is typically recommended for skiers with a height of 166 cm to 173 cm (approx. 5'5" to 5'8").

Weight of Skis: The approximate weight is 1.27 kg to 1.3 kg per pair (including the plate/bindings).

Sidecut: 44/44/44 mm.

Features: These skis feature a G5 universal base, Stringer Core, and come with a Shift binding that allows you to adjust the grip and glide positions.

It is highly recommended to choose the flex (Soft, Med, or Hard) based on your weight rather than just your height for optimal performance of the skin technology.