Telos Academy's Silent Auction

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A beautiful black tourmaline crystal tree. Great for your home decor!
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Locally raised farm-fresh meat
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This wine is a soft, fruity red which features generous red fruit aromas and flavours. Enjoy along with a beautiful Brandani Cheese Knife Set and 3 clever wood coasters.
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A passionate pair of fresh specialists. We source only the freshest ingredients that we know the story behind. Store locations at Woodstock Farmers Market, or 1300 Seagrave Road, Unit 4, Woodstock, Ontario
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Includes a $150 gift certificate to Courtland Landscaping, 6-pack Courtland Light Lager, branded t-shirt, and water bottle.
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A rockin' screaming skull guitar necklace. Perfect for yourself or a gift! Kindly donated by Vintage Plus (Leanne Johnson) from Woodstock Farmers Market.
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A beautiful pendant necklace and earring set. Kindly donated by Vintage Plus (Leanne Johnson) from Woodstock Farmers Market.
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$20 to use at Al's Fruit and Veggie table at the Woodstock Farmers Market!
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Treat yourself to beautiful flowers, all summer long with a 5-week bouquet subscription. You'll receive a hand-tied arrangement of fresh, local flowers each week, for 5 consecutive weeks from late July until the end of August. All flowers are in season and are grown without pesticides on our small family farm in Tillsonburg, Ontario. Bouquets will be delivered weekly in Tillsonburg or within 15 km of town limits. If you live outside of our delivery area, we kindly ask that you pick up your bouquet at the farm. Upon purchase, you'll receive a welcome email with delivery and pick-up details.
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Join us for an exciting summer of exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning! Our 2026 Summer Camp offers amazing weeks packed with interactive activities, outdoor fun, and engaging adventures. Designed for children ages 5 -10, each week brings a new surprise to spark curiosity and imagination!
📅 Dates: Weekly camps from July 13 -17, July 27-31 August 10 -14, August 24-28, 2026
⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Full-day program)
Location - Private Residence in Tillsonburg
visit www.grindlaylearning.ca for more information or email [email protected]
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These bears are anything but ordinary! Custom-made from the heart and designed to be life-long companions. These bears are perfect for hugging, gifting, and holding memories close.
Donated by Ever-Minnie Made Co.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!