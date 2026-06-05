Telos Academy's Silent Auction

Join us for an exciting summer of exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning! Our 2026 Summer Camp offers amazing weeks packed with interactive activities, outdoor fun, and engaging adventures. Designed for children ages 5 -10, each week brings a new surprise to spark curiosity and imagination!

🌟 Camp Details:

📅 Dates: Weekly camps from July 13 -17, July 27-31 August 10 -14, August 24-28, 2026

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Full-day program)

Location - Private Residence in Tillsonburg

visit www.grindlaylearning.ca for more information or email [email protected]