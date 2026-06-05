Hosted by

Telos Academy

About this event

Telos Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Tillsonburg, ON, Canada

Black Tourmaline Tree (Kim's Krystals) item
Black Tourmaline Tree (Kim's Krystals)
$15

Starting bid

A beautiful black tourmaline crystal tree. Great for your home decor!

30lbs Frozen Ribs (Miedema's Meat Market) item
30lbs Frozen Ribs (Miedema's Meat Market)
$80

Starting bid

Locally raised farm-fresh meat

Red Wine (Rota N2) , Cheese Tray, and Coasters item
Red Wine (Rota N2) , Cheese Tray, and Coasters item
Red Wine (Rota N2) , Cheese Tray, and Coasters
$20

Starting bid

This wine is a soft, fruity red which features generous red fruit aromas and flavours. Enjoy along with a beautiful Brandani Cheese Knife Set and 3 clever wood coasters.

Chris Seafood $50 Gift Certificate item
Chris Seafood $50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

A passionate pair of fresh specialists. We source only the freshest ingredients that we know the story behind. Store locations at Woodstock Farmers Market, or 1300 Seagrave Road, Unit 4, Woodstock, Ontario

https://chrisseafood.ca/shop

Courtland Landscaping Collection item
Courtland Landscaping Collection
$100

Starting bid

Includes a $150 gift certificate to Courtland Landscaping, 6-pack Courtland Light Lager, branded t-shirt, and water bottle.

Screaming Skull Guitar Necklace (Vintage Plus) item
Screaming Skull Guitar Necklace (Vintage Plus) item
Screaming Skull Guitar Necklace (Vintage Plus)
$20

Starting bid

A rockin' screaming skull guitar necklace. Perfect for yourself or a gift! Kindly donated by Vintage Plus (Leanne Johnson) from Woodstock Farmers Market.

Pendant Necklace and Earring Set item
Pendant Necklace and Earring Set
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful pendant necklace and earring set. Kindly donated by Vintage Plus (Leanne Johnson) from Woodstock Farmers Market.

Al's Fruit and Veggie Table $20 Gift Card item
Al's Fruit and Veggie Table $20 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 to use at Al's Fruit and Veggie table at the Woodstock Farmers Market!

Summer 2026 Bouquet Subscription Austin's Flower Farm item
Summer 2026 Bouquet Subscription Austin's Flower Farm
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself to beautiful flowers, all summer long with a 5-week bouquet subscription. You'll receive a hand-tied arrangement of fresh, local flowers each week, for 5 consecutive weeks from late July until the end of August. All flowers are in season and are grown without pesticides on our small family farm in Tillsonburg, Ontario. Bouquets will be delivered weekly in Tillsonburg or within 15 km of town limits. If you live outside of our delivery area, we kindly ask that you pick up your bouquet at the farm. Upon purchase, you'll receive a welcome email with delivery and pick-up details.

https://austinsflowerfarm.square.site/

Grindlay Learning Summer Camp (1 Week) item
Grindlay Learning Summer Camp (1 Week)
$100

Starting bid

Join us for an exciting summer of exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning! Our 2026 Summer Camp offers amazing weeks packed with interactive activities, outdoor fun, and engaging  adventures. Designed for children ages 5 -10, each week brings a new surprise to spark curiosity and imagination!

🌟 Camp Details:

📅 Dates: Weekly camps from July 13 -17, July 27-31 August 10 -14, August 24-28, 2026
⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Full-day program)

Location - Private Residence in Tillsonburg

visit www.grindlaylearning.ca for more information or email [email protected]

Ever-Minnie Made Co. Always with You D-Bear item
Ever-Minnie Made Co. Always with You D-Bear item
Ever-Minnie Made Co. Always with You D-Bear
$30

Starting bid

These bears are anything but ordinary! Custom-made from the heart and designed to be life-long companions. These bears are perfect for hugging, gifting, and holding memories close.


Donated by Ever-Minnie Made Co.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!