NorthStar Academy

Hosted by

NorthStar Academy

About this event

Telus Spark

220 Saint George's Drive Northeast

220 St Georges Dr NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5T2, Canada

Preschool siblings aged 0-2
Free

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Preschool siblings aged 3-5
Free

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

NSA Student in Grades K-1 (A Delightful Mix)
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades K-1 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year for A Delightful Mix Interactive Lab Program.

NSA Student in Gr 2-6 (Follow Your Curiosity)
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades 2-6 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year for the Follow Your Curiosity Interactive Live Dome Show.

NSA Student in Gr 4-12 (Pluto: A Science Story)
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades 4-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year for the Pluto: A Science Story Interactive Planetarium Program.

Adult Supervisor
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 0-2
Free

This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 3-5
Free

This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grade K-1
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year in grades K-1 for A Delightful Mix Interactive Lab Program. If space is available, you will be invoiced $20.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades 2-6
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades 2-6 for the 2025/26 school year for the Follow Your Curiosity Interactive Live Dome Show. If space is available, you will be invoiced $20.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades 4-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades 4-12 for the 2025/26 school year for the Pluto: A Science Story Interactive Planetarium Program. If space is available, you will be invoiced $20.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $27. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

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