Telus Spark

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About this event
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.
This ticket is for students in Grades K-1 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year for A Delightful Mix Interactive Lab Program.
This ticket is for students in Grades 2-6 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year for the Follow Your Curiosity Interactive Live Dome Show.
This ticket is for students in Grades 4-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year for the Pluto: A Science Story Interactive Planetarium Program.
This is for one adult supervisor per family.
This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.
This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year in grades K-1 for A Delightful Mix Interactive Lab Program. If space is available, you will be invoiced $20.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades 2-6 for the 2025/26 school year for the Follow Your Curiosity Interactive Live Dome Show. If space is available, you will be invoiced $20.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades 4-12 for the 2025/26 school year for the Pluto: A Science Story Interactive Planetarium Program. If space is available, you will be invoiced $20.
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $27. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.
This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.
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