Hockey Regina Inc

Hosted by

Hockey Regina Inc

About this event

Telus West Regionals - 2026

1700 Elphinstone St

Regina, SK S4P 2Z6, Canada

Tournament Package - GA Access
$70

This package does not guarantee a seat for the event.


Individual Game Tickets: Tickets (Regionals) | Regina Pat Canadians

Banquet Ticket
$52.50

Join Us For A Night of Great Food and Better Celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Saturday evening.


Ticket includes Buffet Dinner and a seat at a table for celebration of the Event Awards (MVP, Top Forward, Top Defenceman and Top Goaltender).


For full table requests, please contact [email protected]

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