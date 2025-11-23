Telus West Regionals - 2026

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About this event
This package does not guarantee a seat for the event.
Individual Game Tickets: Tickets (Regionals) | Regina Pat Canadians
Join Us For A Night of Great Food and Better Celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Saturday evening.
Ticket includes Buffet Dinner and a seat at a table for celebration of the Event Awards (MVP, Top Forward, Top Defenceman and Top Goaltender).
For full table requests, please contact [email protected]
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