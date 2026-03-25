Manitoba Music Educators' Association

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Manitoba Music Educators' Association

About this event

Tempo 2026

173 Talbot Ave

Winnipeg, MB R2L 0P6, Canada

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Luncheon
$26.25
Available until Oct 9

Includes Stella's sandwich, piece of fruit, salad, and cookie.

Full Day MMEA Member
$105
Available until Sep 30

For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Full Day MMEA Member (After September 30)
$115.50
Available until Oct 16

For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Full Day Non-Member
$141.75
Available until Sep 30

For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Full Day Non-Member (After September 30)
$152.25
Available until Oct 16

For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Half Day MMEA Member
$89.25
Available until Sep 30

For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Half Day MMEA Member (After September 30)
$99.75
Available until Oct 16

For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Half Day Non-Member
$126
Available until Sep 30

For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Half Day Non-Member (After September 30)
$136.50
Available until Oct 16

For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

University Student MMEA Member
$15.75
Available until Sep 30

For undergraduate students with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

University Student MMEA Member (After September 30)
$21
Available until Oct 16

For undergraduate students with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

University Student Non-Member
$42
Available until Sep 30

For undergraduate students who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

University Student Non-Member (After September 30)
$52.50
Available until Oct 16

For undergraduate students who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Clinician
Free

For keynote speakers, presenters, and committee members.

Canadian Music Educator's Association Individual Membership
$25

Full individual membership to CMEA, intended for those with a current MMEA membership (in 2026-2027) through MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Canadian Music Educator's Association Student Membership
$12.50

Student membership to CMEA, intended for full-time students with a current MMEA membership (in 2026-2027) through MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

Canadian Music Educator's Association Retired Membership
$18

Retired membership to CMEA, intended for those with a current MMEA membership (in 2026-2027) through MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.

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