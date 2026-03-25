Tempo 2026

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Includes Stella's sandwich, piece of fruit, salad, and cookie.
For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For those who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For undergraduate students with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For undergraduate students with a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For undergraduate students who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For undergraduate students who do not have a current membership (in 2026-2027) to MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
For keynote speakers, presenters, and committee members.
Full individual membership to CMEA, intended for those with a current MMEA membership (in 2026-2027) through MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
Student membership to CMEA, intended for full-time students with a current MMEA membership (in 2026-2027) through MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
Retired membership to CMEA, intended for those with a current MMEA membership (in 2026-2027) through MBA, MCA, MCGA, MOC, or MKS.
$
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