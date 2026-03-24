Langdon Community Association

Hosted by

Langdon Community Association

About this event

Tennis Camp July 6-10, 2026

344 Centre St

Langdon, AB T0J 1X2, Canada

Ages 3-5
$80

Ages 3–5 | 1:00–2:00 PM

Monday to Friday, July 6–10, 2026

LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.

Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership

Ages 6–8
$80

Ages 6–8 | 2:00–3:00 PM

Monday to Friday, July 6–10, 2026

LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.

Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership

Ages 9–12
$80

Ages 9–12 | 3:00–4:00 PM

Monday to Friday, July 6–10, 2026

LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.

Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership

Ages 13–16
$120

Ages 13–16 | 4:30–6:00 PM

Monday to Friday, July 6–10, 2026

LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.

Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership

Ages 17+
$120

Ages 17+ | 6:00–7:30 PM

Monday to Friday, July 6–10, 2026

LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.

Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership

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