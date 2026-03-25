Tennis Camp - August 10–14, 2026

About this event
Ages 3–5 | 9:00–10:00 AM
August 10–14, 2026
LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.
Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership
Ages 6–8 | 10:00–11:00 AM
August 10–14, 2026
LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.
Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership
Ages 9–12 | 11:00–12:00 PM
August 10–14, 2026
LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.
Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership
Ages 13–16 | 12:30–2:00 PM
August 10–14, 2026
LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.
Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership
Ages 17+ | 2:00–3:30 PM
August 10–14, 2026
LCA members receive a 10% discount. Use the code MEMBER in the discount section during registration.
Not a member yet? A Langdon Community Association family membership is only $5 per year. Sign up here to save:https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership
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