Tennis Programs - Mar-Apr 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 3pm-4pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This course is specifically designed for people entirely new to tennis, or with minimal tennis experience.
What you’ll learn:
- How to properly hold the racquet and execute basic strokes like forehands, backhands, and volleys
- Court positioning, basic footwork, and how to rally with control
- Introduction to scoring and simple rules of play
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket if you have one.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 5pm-6pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This course is specifically designed for people entirely new to tennis, or with minimal tennis experience.
What you’ll learn:
- How to properly hold the racquet and execute basic strokes like forehands, backhands, and volleys
- Court positioning, basic footwork, and how to rally with control
- Introduction to scoring and simple rules of play
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket if you have one.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 3pm-4pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This course is specifically designed for people entirely new to tennis, or with minimal tennis experience.
What you’ll learn:
- How to properly hold the racquet and execute basic strokes like forehands, backhands, and volleys
- Court positioning, basic footwork, and how to rally with control
- Introduction to scoring and simple rules of play
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket if you have one.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 2pm-3pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who have taken an intro class (like our Beginner Level 1) or have some basic tennis experience and play recreationally. You'll continue building your fundamental skills with more structured drills and gameplay to improve consistency and confidence.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved consistency in forehand and backhand groundstrokes and volleys with correct technique
- How to serve with proper form and improved accuracy
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 9am-10am
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who have taken an intro class (like our Beginner Level 1) or have some basic tennis experience and play recreationally. You'll continue building your fundamental skills with more structured drills and gameplay to improve consistency and confidence.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved consistency in forehand and backhand groundstrokes and volleys with correct technique
- How to serve with proper form and improved accuracy
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 10am-11am
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and are familiar with serving overhead, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve serve accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 4pm-5pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and are familiar with serving overhead, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve serve accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 4pm-5pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and are familiar with serving overhead, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve serve accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 4pm-5pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who have developed consistent strokes and can sustain rallies, but want to develop more advanced techniques and strategy for singles and doubles games.
What you’ll learn:
- Enhanced consistency and depth on groundstrokes
- Introduction to different serve types to utilize on first and second serve
- Refined volleying and overhead techniques for more effective net play
- Singles and doubles positioning and tactical patterns for common game situations
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 10am-11am
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who have developed consistent strokes and can sustain rallies, but want to develop more advanced techniques and strategy for singles and doubles games.
What you’ll learn:
- Enhanced consistency and depth on groundstrokes
- Introduction to different serve types to utilize on first and second serve
- Refined volleying and overhead techniques for more effective net play
- Singles and doubles positioning and tactical patterns for common game situations
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 2pm-3pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for players who have developed consistent strokes and can sustain rallies, but want to develop more advanced techniques and strategy for singles and doubles games.
What you’ll learn:
- Enhanced consistency and depth on groundstrokes
- Introduction to different serve types to utilize on first and second serve
- Refined volleying and overhead techniques for more effective net play
- Singles and doubles positioning and tactical patterns for common game situations
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Sessions: 6 x 1.5 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 12:30pm - 2pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for intermediate players who can rally consistently, place serves with some reliability, and want to sharpen their competitive edge in both singles and doubles match play by focusing on strategy, spin, and teamwork.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved topspin, slice, and directional control on groundstrokes to build point patterns
- More advanced serve strategies, including placement and spin variations to set up the next shot
- Aggressive net play with sharper volleys, approach shots, and overheads
- Doubles formations, poaching, and coordinated movement with a partner
- Singles tactics for constructing points, defending effectively, and finishing at the net
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1.5 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 12:30pm - 2pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description:
This program is designed for intermediate players who can rally consistently, place serves with some reliability, and want to sharpen their competitive edge in both singles and doubles match play by focusing on strategy, spin, and teamwork.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved topspin, slice, and directional control on groundstrokes to build point patterns
- More advanced serve strategies, including placement and spin variations to set up the next shot
- Aggressive net play with sharper volleys, approach shots, and overheads
- Doubles formations, poaching, and coordinated movement with a partner
- Singles tactics for constructing points, defending effectively, and finishing at the net
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1.5 hr sessions
Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)
Time: 11am-12:30pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description: This program is designed for experienced players who possess dependable strokes, including directional control and depth on both forehand and backhand sides. This high-intensity course moves beyond basic technique to focus on point construction, power management, and mental toughness. You will learn how to dictate play, exploit opponent weaknesses, and execute specialized shots under pressure.
What you’ll learn:
- Mastering heavy topspin and slice to control the height and depth of the ball during high-pace rallies.
- Developing more power and variety, including "kick" and "slice" serves to force weak returns.
- Strategic shot sequencing to pull opponents out of position and create finishing opportunities.
- Fine-tuning touch volleys, half-volleys, and aggressive overheads to close out points efficiently.
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
Sessions: 6 x 1.5 hr sessions
Dates: Sundays (Mar 22 - Apr 26, 2026)
Time: 11am-12:30pm
Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)
Description: This program is designed for experienced players who possess dependable strokes, including directional control and depth on both forehand and backhand sides. This high-intensity course moves beyond basic technique to focus on point construction, power management, and mental toughness. You will learn how to dictate play, exploit opponent weaknesses, and execute specialized shots under pressure.
What you’ll learn:
- Mastering heavy topspin and slice to control the height and depth of the ball during high-pace rallies.
- Developing more power and variety, including "kick" and "slice" serves to force weak returns.
- Strategic shot sequencing to pull opponents out of position and create finishing opportunities.
- Fine-tuning touch volleys, half-volleys, and aggressive overheads to close out points efficiently.
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
If you're choosing this option, please write down your requested program (level, day, and time) on the next page.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!