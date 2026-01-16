Tennis Programs - Mar-Apr 2026

Sessions: 6 x 1 hr sessions

Dates: Saturdays (Mar 21 - Apr 25, 2026)

Time: 3pm-4pm

Price Details: $45/hour (GST included. No extra fees.)





Description:

This course is specifically designed for people entirely new to tennis, or with minimal tennis experience.





What you’ll learn:





- How to properly hold the racquet and execute basic strokes like forehands, backhands, and volleys

- Court positioning, basic footwork, and how to rally with control

- Introduction to scoring and simple rules of play









This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket if you have one.











