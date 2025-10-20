Tennis Programs - Nov-Dec 2025

sessions: 7

Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)

Time: 12pm-1pm





Description:

This program is designed for players who have taken an intro class (like our Beginner Level 1) or have some basic tennis experience and play recreationally. You'll continue building your fundamental skills with more structured drills and gameplay to improve consistency and confidence.





What you’ll learn:

- Improved consistency in forehand and backhand groundstrokes and volleys with correct technique

- How to serve with proper form and improved accuracy





This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket.





Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.







