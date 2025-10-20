Tennis Programs - Nov-Dec 2025

Hosted by
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 12pm-1pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who have taken an intro class (like our Beginner Level 1) or have some basic tennis experience and play recreationally. You'll continue building your fundamental skills with more structured drills and gameplay to improve consistency and confidence.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved consistency in forehand and backhand groundstrokes and volleys with correct technique
- How to serve with proper form and improved accuracy
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 5pm-6pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who have taken an intro class (like our Beginner Level 1) or have some basic tennis experience and play recreationally. You'll continue building your fundamental skills with more structured drills and gameplay to improve consistency and confidence.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved consistency in forehand and backhand groundstrokes and volleys with correct technique
- How to serve with proper form and improved accuracy
This course is taught by Tennis Canada-certified instructors. Rackets and balls are provided, but we encourage you to bring your own racket.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 1pm-2pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and serve, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve servce accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 4pm-5pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and serve, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve servce accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 5pm-6pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and serve, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve servce accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Sundays (Nov 16, Nov 23, Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 14, Dec 21, Dec 28, 2025)
Time: 11am-12pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who play recreationally and are serious to improve in tennis. This program focuses on improving control and technique, and building tactical awareness. Ideal if you can rally and serve, but want to become more consistent and competitive.
What you’ll learn:
- Greater control and placement of shots during rallies and point play
- Improve servce accuracy
- Introduction to topspin, slice, overhead smash, and approach shots to vary your game
- Basic singles and doubles strategies, including movement and shot selection
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches. Players at this level are expected to bring their own rackets.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 3pm-4pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who have developed consistent strokes and can sustain rallies, but want to develop more advanced techniques and strategy for singles and doubles games.
What you’ll learn:
- Enhanced consistency and depth on groundstrokes
- Introduction to different serve types to utilize on first and second serve
- Refined volleying and overhead techniques for more effective net play
- Singles and doubles positioning and tactical patterns for common game situations
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 4pm-5pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who have developed consistent strokes and can sustain rallies, but want to develop more advanced techniques and strategy for singles and doubles games.
What you’ll learn:
- Enhanced consistency and depth on groundstrokes
- Introduction to different serve types to utilize on first and second serve
- Refined volleying and overhead techniques for more effective net play
- Singles and doubles positioning and tactical patterns for common game situations
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
sessions: 7
Dates: Sundays (Nov 16, Nov 23, Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 14, Dec 21, Dec 28, 2025)
Time: 12pm-1pm
Description:
This program is designed for players who have developed consistent strokes and can sustain rallies, but want to develop more advanced techniques and strategy for singles and doubles games.
What you’ll learn:
- Enhanced consistency and depth on groundstrokes
- Introduction to different serve types to utilize on first and second serve
- Refined volleying and overhead techniques for more effective net play
- Singles and doubles positioning and tactical patterns for common game situations
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
sessions: 7
Dates: Saturdays (Nov 15, Nov 22, Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13, Dec 20, Dec 27, 2025)
Time: 2pm-3pm
Description:
This program is designed for intermediate players who can rally consistently, place serves with some reliability, and want to sharpen their competitive edge in both singles and doubles match play by focusing on strategy, spin, and teamwork.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved topspin, slice, and directional control on groundstrokes to build point patterns
- More advanced serve strategies, including placement and spin variations to set up the next shot
- Aggressive net play with sharper volleys, approach shots, and overheads
- Doubles formations, poaching, and coordinated movement with a partner
- Singles tactics for constructing points, defending effectively, and finishing at the net
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
sessions: 7
Dates: Sundays (Nov 16, Nov 23, Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 14, Dec 21, Dec 28, 2025)
Time: 1pm-2pm
Description:
This program is designed for intermediate players who can rally consistently, place serves with some reliability, and want to sharpen their competitive edge in both singles and doubles match play by focusing on strategy, spin, and teamwork.
What you’ll learn:
- Improved topspin, slice, and directional control on groundstrokes to build point patterns
- More advanced serve strategies, including placement and spin variations to set up the next shot
- Aggressive net play with sharper volleys, approach shots, and overheads
- Doubles formations, poaching, and coordinated movement with a partner
- Singles tactics for constructing points, defending effectively, and finishing at the net
This course is taught by TPA-certified coaches.
Note: If your tennis skills don't match with the level you registered for, you will be suggested to join the appropriate program if a spot is available, or to get a refund for the remaining classes.
