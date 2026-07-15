In the foreground, various stickers and magnets with "I ❤️ NS" and "I ❤️ PEI" designs are displayed, while the background is a light blue color with text announcing a "Maritimes Sticker, Magnet & Keychain Fundraiser."
Terranaut Club

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Terranaut Club

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Terranaut Club's Shop

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I Heart Nova Scotia Sticker item
I Heart Nova Scotia Sticker
$5

66 x 76 mm, this sticker is printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and is even dishwasher safe!

0
Mussel Shell Sticker item
Mussel Shell Sticker
$5

57 x 76 mm, this sticker is printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and is even dishwasher safe!

0
Glitter Border Mussel Shell Sticker item
Glitter Border Mussel Shell Sticker
$5

59 x 76 mm, this sticker is printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and is even dishwasher safe!

0
I Heart PEI Sticker item
I Heart PEI Sticker
$5

72 x 80 mm, this sticker is printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and is even dishwasher safe!

0
Terranaut Club Logo Sticker item
Terranaut Club Logo Sticker
$5

63 x 76 mm, this sticker is printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and is even dishwasher safe!

0
I Heart Nova Scotia Magnet item
I Heart Nova Scotia Magnet
$7

55 x 63 mm, this magnet is printed on clear acrylic in full colour and features a strong round magnet.

0
Mussel Shell Magnet item
Mussel Shell Magnet
$7

53 x 70 mm, this magnet is printed on clear acrylic in full colour and features a strong round magnet.

0
Terranaut Club Logo Magnet item
Terranaut Club Logo Magnet
$7

52 x 63 mm, this magnet is printed on clear acrylic in full colour and features a strong round magnet

0
I Heart Nova Scotia Keychain item
I Heart Nova Scotia Keychain
$7

44 x 50 mm, this keychain is printed in full colour on one side and comes fully assembled with a clear snap closure and stainless steel key ring.

0
Mussel Shell Keychain item
Mussel Shell Keychain
$7

35 x 60 mm, this keychain is printed in full colour on one side and comes fully assembled with a clear snap closure and stainless steel key ring.

0
30 Stickers item
30 Stickers
$150

Stickers are printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and are even dishwasher safe! Choose your design from the options below.

50 Stickers item
50 Stickers
$240

Stickers are printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and are even dishwasher safe! Choose your design from the options below.

100 Stickers item
100 Stickers
$450

Stickers are printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and are even dishwasher safe! Choose your design from the options below.

200 Stickers item
200 Stickers
$800

Stickers are printed on thick, durable vinyl to protect from scratches, water, and sunlight, and are even dishwasher safe! Choose your design from the options below.

20 Magnets item
20 Magnets
$140

Magnets are printed on clear acrylic in full colour and feature a strong round magnet. Choose your design from the options below.

50 Magnets item
50 Magnets
$340

Magnets are printed on clear acrylic in full colour and feature a strong round magnet. Choose your design from the options below.

80 Magnets item
80 Magnets
$520

Magnets are printed on clear acrylic in full colour and feature a strong round magnet. Choose your design from the options below.

150 Magnets item
150 Magnets
$900

Magnets are printed on clear acrylic in full colour and feature a strong round magnet. Choose your design from the options below.

20 Keychains item
20 Keychains
$140

Keychains are printed in full colour on one side and come fully assembled with a clear snap closure and stainless steel key ring. Choose your design from the options below.

50 Keychains item
50 Keychains
$340

Keychains are printed in full colour on one side and come fully assembled with a clear snap closure and stainless steel key ring. Choose your design from the options below.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!