Terrasse café en mode récup 2026

1 registration = 1 person You are asked to bring clean, well-conditioned clothes. It can be clothing for all seasons, sports style, casual or chic, for adults or children. Good-condition accessories, shoes, and jewelry are also welcome. For each donation, we will provide 1 coupon to be exchanged during the swap.

1 registration = 1 person You are asked to bring clean, well-conditioned clothes. It can be clothing for all seasons, sports style, casual or chic, for adults or children. Good-condition accessories, shoes, and jewelry are also welcome. For each donation, we will provide 1 coupon to be exchanged during the swap.

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