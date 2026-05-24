La Grande Tablée

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La Grande Tablée

About this event

Terrasse café en mode récup 2026

1 Bd 1e

Terrasse-Vaudreuil, QC J7V 5S4, Canada

Saturday - Clothing Swap (thrift shop)
Free
1 registration = 1 person You are asked to bring clean, well-conditioned clothes. It can be clothing for all seasons, sports style, casual or chic, for adults or children. Good-condition accessories, shoes, and jewelry are also welcome. For each donation, we will provide 1 coupon to be exchanged during the swap.
Add a donation for La Grande Tablée

$

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