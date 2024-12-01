form_archived

Terry Fox Pizza Days - February to May

900 Avenue Des Lacasse

February 25th Pizza Day item
February 25th Pizza Day
CA$6
*Absences will not be credited. **If you have ordered a hot lunch from Mr Ted, please make arrangements with him.
March 25th Pizza Day item
March 25th Pizza Day
CA$6
*Absences will not be credited. **If you have ordered a hot lunch from Mr Ted, please make arrangements with him.
April 22nd Pizza Day item
April 22nd Pizza Day
CA$6
*Absences will not be credited. **If you have ordered a hot lunch from Mr Ted, please make arrangements with him.
May 20th Pizza Day item
May 20th Pizza Day
CA$6
*Absences will not be credited. **If you have ordered a hot lunch from Mr Ted, please make arrangements with him.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing