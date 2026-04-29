Terry Fox Laval Home & School Association

Hosted by

Terry Fox Laval Home & School Association

About this event

Grade 6 Graduation Subway Day Fundraiser

900 Avenue Des Lacasse

SUBWAY COMBO item
SUBWAY COMBO
$11.50

Included in each meal:

  • 6-inch Subway sandwich
  • 1 drink
  • 1 bag of chips

Please submit one order per child.


Kindly note any allergies or intolerances in the “notes” section when placing your order.


Gluten-free/celiac-friendly options are available—please indicate this in the notes if needed.


**Please note that absences are non-refundable.

If your child has also ordered a hot lunch from Mr. Ted, please make arrangements with him accordingly.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!