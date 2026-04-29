Grade 6 Graduation Subway Day Fundraiser

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About this event
Included in each meal:
Please submit one order per child.
Kindly note any allergies or intolerances in the “notes” section when placing your order.
Gluten-free/celiac-friendly options are available—please indicate this in the notes if needed.
**Please note that absences are non-refundable.
If your child has also ordered a hot lunch from Mr. Ted, please make arrangements with him accordingly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!