Grade 6 Graduation Subway Day Fundraiser

Included in each meal:

6-inch Subway sandwich

1 drink

1 bag of chips

Please submit one order per child.





Kindly note any allergies or intolerances in the “notes” section when placing your order.



Gluten-free/celiac-friendly options are available—please indicate this in the notes if needed.





**Please note that absences are non-refundable.

If your child has also ordered a hot lunch from Mr. Ted, please make arrangements with him accordingly.