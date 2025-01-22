🎉 Join the online auction for AQED! 🎉

Quadrata Canada is a family game in which you use the multiplication tables to visit the country's major cities and attractions. Making the right destination combinations will enable you to take a cab, train or plane to outdo your opponents, and maybe even win some trophies. Comes with all the necessary materials to play in French or English.

