🎉 Join the online auction for AQED! 🎉

Features 17 moves of varying levels – mostly beginner and intermediate, with a few advanced ones for optimal progression.
Gemme Moi Affirmation Cards & Visez Juste Stamps
$25
Starting bid
A bundle including 5 Visez Juste stamps from Chaque Jour Compte and a pack of positive affirmation cards for children from Gemme Moi.
Quadrata Canada Game & Deluxe Playmat
$19
Starting bid
Quadrata Canada is a family game in which you use the multiplication tables to visit the country's major cities and attractions. Making the right destination combinations will enable you to take a cab, train or plane to outdo your opponents, and maybe even win some trophies. Comes with all the necessary materials to play in French or English.
2 entries to the Taz Skatepark in Montreal
$13
Starting bid
These are 2 valid full-day entries for two people at any time. Note that these entries do not include equipment rental. (Montreal)
Annual subscription with Madame Amélie & gift items (#1)
$250
Starting bid
Set number 1: a one-of-a-kind hat with a "Vivre cette homeschool life" logo, a notebook and pencil, an erasable list magnet and a gift certificate for an annual subscription in the desired cycle.
Annual subscription with Madame Amélie & gift items (#2)
$250
Starting bid
Set number 2: a one-of-a-kind hat with a “Vivre cette homeschool life” logo, a notebook and pencil, an erasable list magnet and a gift certificate for an annual subscription to the desired cycle.
Assessment by a licensed teacher from La 2e Classe
$79
Starting bid
Get a ready-to-submit report for 3+ subjects, for the DEM, including a personalized 75-minute session.
3 workshops with Véro Marsan from Une vie formidable
$40
Starting bid
The Parler et écouter autrement workshop offers you concrete tools to transform the way you talk to your child. You'll experience: → Less frustration → Less conflict What's more, you'll improve your relationship with your child. Family meal planning A workshop that helps you - save money - save time - eat well - reduce your mental workload - spend quality time with your family L'Épanouisseur A workshop to create a family environment that fosters your child's (and your own) development.
Explore Canada Geography Program
$105
Starting bid
Designed for students aged 7–11, also known as The Great Canadian Adventure.
Two pairs of tickets for the Musée des Hospitalières
$20
Starting bid
These tickets grant you self-guided access to the museum's two exhibitions, including the new temporary exhibition Corpus insolite: Jana Sterbak. Please note, these tickets are not valid for guided tours. digital or paper tickets are accepted, and there is no expiration date. (Montreal)
A Couple/Family Membership to the Musée de la Civilisation
$34
Starting bid
An annual membership valid for two adults and an unlimited number of children aged 17 and under. This membership also includes a wide range of benefits and discounts with our partners. (Quebec)
A Double Pass to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA)
$21
Starting bid
This pass for two people grants access to all current collections and exhibitions at the Museum. Valid until December 31, 2025. (Montreal)
Two double passes to the Écomusée
$14
Starting bid
Two double passes to the Écomusée du Fier Monde. (Montreal)
1-Year Subscription to Sommet-Maths (#1)
$22
Starting bid
(#1) Each subscription offers full access to the Sommet-Maths platform from the end of August 2025 to the end of August 2026. It includes detailed video lessons covering all concepts for each grade level, a complete printable activity book, a final exam preparation module, a revision quiz generator, and PDF course notes for every topic. With a wide range of interactive and flexible resources, this subscription provides a comprehensive learning experience tailored to students’ needs. (From 6th grade to secondary 5)
1-Year Subscription to Sommet-Maths (#2)
$22
Starting bid
(#2) Each subscription offers full access to the Sommet-Maths platform from the end of August 2025 to the end of August 2026. It includes detailed video lessons covering all concepts for each grade level, a complete printable activity book, a final exam preparation module, a revision quiz generator, and PDF course notes for every topic. With a wide range of interactive and flexible resources, this subscription provides a comprehensive learning experience tailored to students’ needs. from 6th grade to secondary 5)
1-Year Subscription to Sommet-Maths (#3)
$22
Starting bid
(#3) Each subscription offers full access to the Sommet-Maths platform from the end of August 2025 to the end of August 2026. It includes detailed video lessons covering all concepts for each grade level, a complete printable activity book, a final exam preparation module, a revision quiz generator, and PDF course notes for every topic. With a wide range of interactive and flexible resources, this subscription provides a comprehensive learning experience tailored to students’ needs. from 6th grade to secondary 5)
Day Pass for 2 Adults and 2 Children to MegaMaze
$25
Starting bid
A one-day pass for 2 adults and 2 children, to be picked up at the Saint-Jérôme Center, redeemable at either location. (Saint-Jérôme or Blainville)
Gift Ticket for the Play Othello at TNM
$62
Starting bid
A gift ticket redeemable for a pair of tickets to a performance of Othello at the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde. (Montreal)
Two Admission Tickets to the Science Centre
$18
Starting bid
Two Admission tickets to the Montreal Science Centre.
$50 Gift Card to L’Entre-Jeux
$18
Starting bid
A $50 gift card valid for online purchases only.
Family Pass for a Visit to the POP Museum
$16
Starting bid
This pass grants free admission for a family (2 adults, 2 children) to the POP Museum. Non-cashable, non-refundable. Single use only. Does not include access to the Old Prison of Trois-Rivières or special activities. Valid during POP Museum opening hours. (Trois-Rivières)
Family Entry Pass to Riki Bloc (#1)
$21
Starting bid
(#1) Grants free entry to the Riki Bloc center for a family of up to 4 people. Equipment not included. (Rimouski)
Family Entry Pass to Riki Bloc (#2)
$21
Starting bid
(#2) Grants free entry to the Riki Bloc center for a family of up to 4 people. Equipment not included. (Rimouski)
Two Admission Tickets to Riki Bloc
$15
Starting bid
Grants free entry for two people to the Riki Bloc center. Equipment not included. (Rimouski)
4 Admission Tickets to Alice Au Pays Des Merveilles amusement park
$43
Starting bid
4 admission tickets to Alice Au Pays Des Merveilles amusement park, valid for the 2025 season (valid for children or adults). (Sainte-Adèle)
2-Year AQED Membership
$53
Starting bid
A 2-year membership to AQED.
3-Year AQED Membership
$68
Starting bid
A 3-year membership to AQED.
Exam practice and full simulations (grade 4 or 6)
$19
Starting bid
This turnkey digital pack helps your child prepare for the ministerial exams in French (reading and writing). It includes a booklet of complete test simulations, detailed answer keys and educational video vignettes. Perfect for homeschooling families who want to support their child in a structured, autonomous and reassuring way.
