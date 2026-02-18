Fondation Richelieu De Joliette Inc.

Hosted by

Fondation Richelieu De Joliette Inc.

About this event

TEST (copie)

1800 Chem. Nadeau

Saint-Liguori, QC J0K 2X0, Canada

Individual Entry
$1

Make a donation and we will welcome you for an exciting dinner conference in the company of the next generation of the Landreville Nadeau family, Ève and Evens.

Full Table
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make a donation and we will welcome you for an exciting dinner conference in the company of the next generation of the Landreville Nadeau family, Ève and Evens.

DON de 300$, SANS PRÉSENCE au souper
Free

Malgré votre absence au Souper, faites un don à la Fondation Richelieu de Joliette. Si désiré, vous pourrez augmenter la valeur de votre don, en ajoutant un montant dans l'onglet suivant.

Add a donation for Fondation Richelieu De Joliette Inc.

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