Test Tour de CB Online Auction

Central Social Hall - Chef's Table Dining Experience
The Chef's Table at Central Social Hall in Edmonton offers a unique dining experience where guests can enjoy a specially curated menu prepared by the restaurant's culinary team. This experience is designed for the winning recipient and provides an opportunity to sample new dishes alongside signature classics. Valued at $350
Chocolicious - Gift Basket
Choco-licious is a small, family-owned confectionery business based in Sherwood Park, Alberta, specializing in handcrafted chocolate-covered licorice and other sweets. Founded in 2012 by our very own Chad Stewart and his family, the company is known for its meticulous approach, using high-quality ingredients to create unique and addictive treats. Valued at $150
The Vision Parlour - Frames with Lenses
The Vision Parlour is a premier boutique eyewear store located in Sherwood Park. Founded by Tana, the store offers a curated selection of unique eyeglasses and sunglasses to suit various styles and budgets.
Browns Social House - Gift Certificate
Browns Socialhouse Salisbury Gate is a vibrant restaurant which offers a unique blend of flavorful food, exceptional drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere. The menu features a diverse range of dishes, catering to various tastes and preferences. Brunch is also served on weekends and holidays, providing delightful options for those leisurely mornings. Valued at $
Earls Sherwood Park - Gift Certificate
Earls Kitchen + Bar in Sherwood Park is a casual elegant dining establishment offering a diverse menu inspired by global cuisines. The menu includes a variety of options, with gluten-free choices available. Valued at $
Hawke Prohibition Distilleries
Hawke Prohibition Distilleries is an Indigenous- and female-owned distillery located in Sherwood Park, Alberta. Founded by Douglas Hawke, a member of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, the distillery blends traditional methods with innovative techniques to craft premium spirits. They emphasize the use of organic and locally sourced ingredients, ensuring no additives, essences, preservatives, or artificial colors are present in their products. Valued at $
ESP Salon Sales - Ref Gift Basket
ESP Salon Sales is a Canadian distributor specializing in professional salon products and equipment for the beauty industry. They also offer educational resources and training for beauty professionals. Valued at $
ESP Salon Sales - Surface Gift Basket
ESP Salon Sales is a Canadian distributor of professional salon products, including the Surface Hair line—a brand committed to providing high-performance, environmentally sustainable hair care solutions. Surface Hair products are formulated with natural ingredients and are free from sulfates, parabens, and animal proteins, catering to various hair types and concerns. Valued at $
AlumierMD - Gift Basket
AlumierMD is a medical-grade skincare brand that offers scientifically formulated products for various skin concerns, including acne, aging, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea. The company focuses on clean, professional skincare solutions that are sold exclusively through skincare professionals, such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and licensed estheticians. Valued at $
AlumierMD provides customized skincare regimens based on individual skin needs, combining advanced ingredients with cutting-edge delivery systems. Their products are free from parabens, sulfates, and dyes, making them a popular choice for those looking for high-quality, results-driven skincare.
Wella - Dark Oil Gift Basket
Wella Dark Oil is a lightweight styling oil from Wella Professionals designed to smooth, nourish, and add shine to the hair while maintaining a natural feel. It is part of the System Professional LuxeOil collection and is infused with a blend of argan, jojoba, and almond oils. Valued at $
Wella - Ultimate Repair Gift Basket
The Wella Ultimate Repair Gift Basket is a curated hair care set designed to repair and rejuvenate damaged hair effectively. The Wella Ultimate Repair Gift Basket is an excellent choice for those seeking to restore their hair's vitality and strength. Valued at $
Bellami - Hot Tools
Bellami Hot Tools is a collection of professional-grade hair styling devices offered by Bellami Hair, designed to help users achieve salon-quality results at home. Each product is engineered with advanced technology to ensure optimal performance and hair health. The brand emphasizes quality and innovation, ensuring that each tool delivers reliable and efficient performance. Valued at $
Fire Protection - Gift Basket #1
Fire Protection - Gift Basket #2
Fire Protection - Gift Basket #3
Fire Protection - Gift Basket #4
Fire Protection - Gift Basket #5
Broadmoor Place Dental Centre
Broadmoor Place Dental Centre is a dental practice located in Sherwood Park. The clinic is led by Dr. Lance M. Buckley, a general practitioner committed to providing comprehensive dental care to the community. Valued at $
Confetti Sweet - Gift Basket of Treats
Confetti Sweets is a locally owned bakery and gift boutique located in Sherwood Park. Renowned for its freshly baked cookies, custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookie mixes, the bakery offers a wide array of sweet treats, including signature cookies, luxe cookies, printed cookies, and personalized gift box sets. Valued at $
