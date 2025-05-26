Hosted by

CAE Inc.

About this event

2025 Golfer Registration│CAE GPSM Supplier Golf Tournament

1111 Mnt de l'Église

L'Île-Bizard, QC H9C 1H2, Canada

Golfer(s)
$1,000

Includes golf with breakfast, lunch, cocktail hour and access to formal dinner for each golfer. ***Please note: CAE employees may not be registered for this golf event by suppliers, either as individuals or as part of a foursome. We appreciate your cooperation in respecting this policy.***

Foursome
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Select this ticket to help identify your specific foursome. Includes golf with breakfast, lunch, cocktail hour and access to formal dinner for each golfer. ***Please note: CAE employees may not be registered for this golf event by suppliers, either as individuals or as part of a foursome. We appreciate your cooperation in respecting this policy.***

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