Testing Auction

U.S. stocks surged to record highs on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, driven by a widespread relief rally following the extension of a ceasefire with Iran. The Nasdaq led gains, jumping 1.64%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.03% to 7,137.12. Technology shares and AI-related stocks led the market higher.
Edward Jones +2
Key Market Drivers and Highlights (April 22, 2026)
- Geopolitical Relief: Markets rebounded after a shaky start to the week, as 1 Reuters reports that President Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran, calming investors.
- Tech Sector Rally: Technology shares led the market higher, with significant gains in Alphabet (GOOG), which rose 2% following new AI initiatives, and a 5% jump in Coinbase (COIN).
- Index Performance: The NASDAQ Composite hit a new record high of 24,657.57, surging 1.64%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.03%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.69% to 49,490.02.
- Volatility: The VIX, indicating market anxiety, was at 18.87, in the high teens.
- Previous Session: Stocks previously stumbled on Tuesday amid rising oil prices and uncertainty over Iran talks, according to reports in 14 Yahoo Finance and 15 Yahoo Finance.
U.S. stocks surged to record highs on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, driven by a widespread relief rally following the extension of a ceasefire with Iran. The Nasdaq led gains, jumping 1.64%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.03% to 7,137.12. Technology shares and AI-related stocks led the market higher.
Edward Jones +2
Key Market Drivers and Highlights (April 22, 2026)
- Geopolitical Relief: Markets rebounded after a shaky start to the week, as 1 Reuters reports that President Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran, calming investors.
- Tech Sector Rally: Technology shares led the market higher, with significant gains in Alphabet (GOOG), which rose 2% following new AI initiatives, and a 5% jump in Coinbase (COIN).
- Index Performance: The NASDAQ Composite hit a new record high of 24,657.57, surging 1.64%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.03%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.69% to 49,490.02.
- Volatility: The VIX, indicating market anxiety, was at 18.87, in the high teens.
- Previous Session: Stocks previously stumbled on Tuesday amid rising oil prices and uncertainty over Iran talks, according to reports in 14 Yahoo Finance and 15 Yahoo Finance.