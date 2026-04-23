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Willowdale Christian School

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Testing Auction

Test Item #1 item
Test Item #1 item
Test Item #1 item
Test Item #1
$1

Starting bid

This is a testing item, it does not have any tangible value, but it is highly regarded due to being the first testing item in this auction lot. Please note that there is no ceiling on how much you can bid on this item, so go ham while it lasts!

Test Item #2 item
Test Item #2
$1

Starting bid

U.S. stocks surged to record highs on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, driven by a widespread relief rally following the extension of a ceasefire with Iran. The Nasdaq led gains, jumping 1.64%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.03% to 7,137.12. Technology shares and AI-related stocks led the market higher. 

Edward Jones +2

Key Market Drivers and Highlights (April 22, 2026)

  • Geopolitical Relief: Markets rebounded after a shaky start to the week, as 1 Reuters reports that President Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran, calming investors.
  • Tech Sector Rally: Technology shares led the market higher, with significant gains in Alphabet (GOOG), which rose 2% following new AI initiatives, and a 5% jump in Coinbase (COIN).
  • Index Performance: The NASDAQ Composite hit a new record high of 24,657.57, surging 1.64%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.03%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.69% to 49,490.02.
  • Volatility: The VIX, indicating market anxiety, was at 18.87, in the high teens.
  • Previous Session: Stocks previously stumbled on Tuesday amid rising oil prices and uncertainty over Iran talks, according to reports in 14 Yahoo Finance and 15 Yahoo Finance. 
Testing Items #3 item
Testing Items #3
$1

Starting bid

Key Updates (As of April 22, 2026):

  • Artemis II Crew Debrief: Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen held their first press conference on April 16, 2026, describing the 10-day mission's intense re-entry and successful moon flyby.
  • Artemis III Progress: The rocket core stage for the 2027 Artemis III mission was rolled out at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, heading to Kennedy Space Center, as reported by Audacy and noted in this YouTube video.
  • Budget & Future Planning: NASA Administrator is testifying on the 2027 budget request, looking ahead to the next phase of the lunar program.
  • Mission Goals: According to NASA, Artemis II broke records for the farthest distance humans have traveled from Earth, setting the stage for subsequent lunar landings. 
Testing Item #4 item
Testing Item #4
$1

Starting bid

Testing Items

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