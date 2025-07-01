Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

Mile End Chavurah Membership Form: July 1, 2025 - July 1, 2026

$200 – Suggested for household income of $30,000 to $49,999
This amount is a suggested contribution — give what feels right for you.

$350 – Suggested for household income of $50,000 to $74,999
$550 – Suggested for household income of $75,000 to $119,999
$900 – Suggested for household income of $120,000 to $179,99
$1,500 – Suggested for household income of $180,000 & above
Pay What You Can
No one is turned away. Choose the amount that feels manageable for your household. Every contribution supports our community.

