TẾT SUM VẦY 2026 – VIETNAMESE LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Tết Sum Vầy 2026 chào đón các vendor, doanh nghiệp nhỏ, hộ kinh doanh gia đình mong muốn kết nối trực tiếp với cộng đồng người Việt trong dịp Tết. Giá vé đã bao gồm Damage deposit: $50 CAD (hoàn lại sau sự kiện nếu không có hư hỏng). Tết Sum Vầy 2026 welcomes vendors, small businesses, and family-run businesses that wish to connect directly with the Vietnamese community during the Tết season. The booth fee includes a damage deposit of $50 CAD, which will be refunded after the event if no damage occurs.



