TFC Community Night

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About this event
Atlético will face Toronto FC in a single game knock-out match with the winner advancing to the quarter-final to face the winner of FC Supra du Québec and Woodbridge strikers FC in a two-match home and away series. This will be Atlético’s first ever matchup against a Canadian MLS opponent in the TELUS Canadian Championship.
Enjoy the full game program with access to all main activities. Official game tickets and details to follow via email.
Sponsor a Family Pass ⚽️❤️
Give a family the chance to experience something unforgettable.
Through this sponsorship, you can provide a family of 4 with tickets to attend a Toronto FC game — a special opportunity for children and caregivers to enjoy a day of connection, excitement, and community.
For many of the families we serve, experiences like this are out of reach. Your support helps remove that barrier and creates a moment they’ll carry with them long after the final whistle.
✨ What your sponsorship provides:
📣 Sponsor Recognition:
This is a simple, direct way to make a meaningful impact — one family, one experience, one unforgettable day.
As a registered charity, charitable tax receipts are available.
Help create a core memory for a family who truly deserves it 💛
🎟️ Sponsor a Child Donation (Symbolic Ticket)
Can’t attend the game but still want to make a meaningful impact?
This symbolic ticket represents your direct support in sending a child from the Embers for Access Foundation community to the Toronto FC game. In partnership with Zalik Academy and Mount Etna Child & Family Services, your donation helps create inclusive, joy-filled experiences for children ages 5–16.
Many of the families we support are navigating financial barriers while waiting for critical funding. Your contribution helps ensure their children don’t miss out on opportunities to connect, participate, and simply be kids.
Your donation will support:
This is a general donation ticket, and you will receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.
Even if you can’t be there in person, you’re helping make this experience possible.
Every ticket. Every child. Every moment matters.
🎟️ Sponsor a Child Donation (Symbolic Ticket)
Can’t attend the game but still want to make a meaningful impact?
This symbolic ticket represents your direct support in sending a child from the Embers for Access Foundation community to the Toronto FC game. In partnership with Zalik Academy and Mount Etna Child & Family Services, your donation helps create inclusive, joy-filled experiences for children ages 5–16.
Many of the families we support are navigating financial barriers while waiting for critical funding. Your contribution helps ensure their children don’t miss out on opportunities to connect, participate, and simply be kids.
Your donation will support:
This is a general donation ticket, and you will receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.
Even if you can’t be there in person, you’re helping make this experience possible.
Every ticket. Every child. Every moment matters.
🎟️ Sponsor a Child Donation (Symbolic Ticket)
Can’t attend the game but still want to make a meaningful impact?
This symbolic ticket represents your direct support in sending a child from the Embers for Access Foundation community to the Toronto FC game. In partnership with Zalik Academy and Mount Etna Child & Family Services, your donation helps create inclusive, joy-filled experiences for children ages 5–16.
Many of the families we support are navigating financial barriers while waiting for critical funding. Your contribution helps ensure their children don’t miss out on opportunities to connect, participate, and simply be kids.
Your donation will support:
This is a general donation ticket, and you will receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.
Even if you can’t be there in person, you’re helping make this experience possible.
Every ticket. Every child. Every moment matters.
🎟️ Sponsor a Child Donation (Symbolic Ticket)
Can’t attend the game but still want to make a meaningful impact?
This symbolic ticket represents your direct support in sending a child from the Embers for Access Foundation community to the Toronto FC game. In partnership with Zalik Academy and Mount Etna Child & Family Services, your donation helps create inclusive, joy-filled experiences for children ages 5–16.
Many of the families we support are navigating financial barriers while waiting for critical funding. Your contribution helps ensure their children don’t miss out on opportunities to connect, participate, and simply be kids.
Your donation will support:
This is a general donation ticket, and you will receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.
Even if you can’t be there in person, you’re helping make this experience possible.
Every ticket. Every child. Every moment matters.
🎟️ Sponsor a Child Donation (Symbolic Ticket)
Can’t attend the game but still want to make a meaningful impact?
This symbolic ticket represents your direct support in sending a child from the Embers for Access Foundation community to the Toronto FC game. In partnership with Zalik Academy and Mount Etna Child & Family Services, your donation helps create inclusive, joy-filled experiences for children ages 5–16.
Many of the families we support are navigating financial barriers while waiting for critical funding. Your contribution helps ensure their children don’t miss out on opportunities to connect, participate, and simply be kids.
Your donation will support:
This is a general donation ticket, and you will receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.
Even if you can’t be there in person, you’re helping make this experience possible.
Every ticket. Every child. Every moment matters.
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