TFC Community Night

Sponsor a Family Pass ⚽️❤️





Give a family the chance to experience something unforgettable.

Through this sponsorship, you can provide a family of 4 with tickets to attend a Toronto FC game — a special opportunity for children and caregivers to enjoy a day of connection, excitement, and community.

For many of the families we serve, experiences like this are out of reach. Your support helps remove that barrier and creates a moment they’ll carry with them long after the final whistle.





✨ What your sponsorship provides:

Game tickets for a family of 4

An inclusive, supported outing alongside our community partners

A memorable experience that fosters connection, confidence, and joy

📣 Sponsor Recognition:

Acknowledgement across our social media and community platforms

Inclusion in event impact highlights and storytelling

The opportunity to directly contribute to a family’s experience

This is a simple, direct way to make a meaningful impact — one family, one experience, one unforgettable day.





As a registered charity, charitable tax receipts are available.

Help create a core memory for a family who truly deserves it 💛