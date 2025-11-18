NOV 28th - HOT LUNCH - THAI EXPRESS

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Try our flavourful and fragrant Thaï fried rice that will delight your senses, fried rice served with egg, green onions, carrots, chicken, pineapple and tomato. This dish will excite your tastebuds!
Experience authentic Thaï flavours with our infamous and fan favourite Pad Thaï! Featuring thin rice noodles stir-fried with our sweet and sour sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion, chicken and salted radish.
Pad See Ew = a signature Thaï Express dish that redefines deliciousness! Don’t be shy, give it a Thaï! Featuring, large rice noodles served with our house brand soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.
Try our flavourful and fragrant Thaï fried rice that will delight your senses, fried rice served with egg, green onions, carrots, pineapple and tomato. This dish will excite your tastebuds!
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