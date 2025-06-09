The 11th Annual The Hunt - NSBE McMaster (NSBE Ontario/Quebec/Atlantic Canada Members)

NSBE Ontario/Quebec/Atlantic Canada - General Admission
$20
Includes entry to the event and access to the Employer-led Resume Critiques, Mock Interviews, Workshops, Professional LinkedIn Headshots, The Company Expo, Catered Lunch and the chance to win some prizes!
Includes entry to the event and access to the Employer-led Resume Critiques, Mock Interviews, Workshops, Professional LinkedIn Headshots, The Company Expo, Catered Lunch and the chance to win some prizes!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!