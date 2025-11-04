The Big Holiday 50/50 & Grocery Giveaway!

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About this raffle
One ticket.
You could win 50% of the final jackpot, a $1,000 Grocery Gift Card from Real Canadian Superstore(no cash value), or one of three Canadale Holiday Urn & Gift Card Packages ($150 value each, no cash value).
Lottery Licence #541369 and #541370
5 tickets.
You could win 50% of the final jackpot, a $1,000 Grocery Gift Card from Real Canadian Superstore(no cash value), or one of three Canadale Holiday Urn & Gift Card Packages ($150 value each, no cash value).
Lottery Licence #541369 and #541370
20 tickets.
You could win 50% of the final jackpot, a $1,000 Grocery Gift Card from Real Canadian Superstore(no cash value), or one of three Canadale Holiday Urn & Gift Card Packages ($150 value each, no cash value).
Lottery Licence #541369 and #541370
$
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