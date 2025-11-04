Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas Elgin

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Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas Elgin

About this raffle

The Big Holiday 50/50 & Grocery Giveaway!

Big Holiday 50/50 and Grocery Giveaway Raffle
$5

One ticket.

You could win 50% of the final jackpot, a $1,000 Grocery Gift Card from Real Canadian Superstore(no cash value), or one of three Canadale Holiday Urn & Gift Card Packages ($150 value each, no cash value).
Lottery Licence #541369 and #541370

Big Holiday 50/50 and Grocery Giveaway Raffle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 tickets.

You could win 50% of the final jackpot, a $1,000 Grocery Gift Card from Real Canadian Superstore(no cash value), or one of three Canadale Holiday Urn & Gift Card Packages ($150 value each, no cash value).
Lottery Licence #541369 and #541370

Big Holiday 50/50 and Grocery Giveaway Raffle
$50
This includes 20 tickets

20 tickets.

You could win 50% of the final jackpot, a $1,000 Grocery Gift Card from Real Canadian Superstore(no cash value), or one of three Canadale Holiday Urn & Gift Card Packages ($150 value each, no cash value).
Lottery Licence #541369 and #541370

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