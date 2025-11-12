MobilityData (The International Data Org for Transport)

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MobilityData (The International Data Org for Transport)

About this event

The 2026 International Mobility Data Summit

265 Rue Saint-Jacques

Montréal, QC H2Y 1M6, Canada

Early Bird Summit Ticket - Members
$500
Available until Jun 30

These tickets are only available to MobilityData Members. 


Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.


Early Bird Summit Ticket - Non-Profit
$600
Available until Jun 30

Only available to Non-Profit and Public Sector Organizations.


Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.


Early Bird Summit Ticket - Private Sector
$700
Available until Jun 30

Available to all.


Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.


Early Bird Summit Ticket - Student
$300
Available until Jun 30

Only available to Students - Registration may be completed with school email address.


Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.


Speaker Ticket
$900

Value of a full price ticket, exclusively available to confirmed Speakers.


Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.

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