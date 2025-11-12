The 2026 International Mobility Data Summit

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About this event
These tickets are only available to MobilityData Members.
Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.
Only available to Non-Profit and Public Sector Organizations.
Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.
Available to all.
Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.
Only available to Students - Registration may be completed with school email address.
Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.
Value of a full price ticket, exclusively available to confirmed Speakers.
Includes: Full access to the complete two-day Summit program, snacks, lunch, coffee, and tea on both days, and admission to our Networking Happy Hour with drinks and canapés provided.
$
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