The 2026 Invitational Golf Tournament

Join us for an unforgettable day at The Invitational presented by Renokrew × Spark Charity Foundation at Lionhead Golf Club. This premier summer event brings together industry leaders, partners, and community supporters for a day of great golf, exceptional hospitality, and meaningful impact.





Guests will enjoy a full day on the course paired with outstanding food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere, all in support of important charitable initiatives.





General Admission includes:

18 holes of golf

Lunch on arrival

Seated dinner reception

Six complimentary drink tickets

Spend the day connecting with peers, entertaining clients, and supporting life-changing causes through Spark Charity Foundation.





Spots are limited to maintain a premium tournament experience. Secure your place on the course early.





In support of SickKids Foundation and Let’s Cure Lucas.