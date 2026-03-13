The 2026 Invitational Golf Tournament

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable day at The Invitational presented by Renokrew × Spark Charity Foundation at Lionhead Golf Club. This premier summer event brings together industry leaders, partners, and community supporters for a day of great golf, exceptional hospitality, and meaningful impact.
Guests will enjoy a full day on the course paired with outstanding food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere, all in support of important charitable initiatives.
General Admission includes:
Spend the day connecting with peers, entertaining clients, and supporting life-changing causes through Spark Charity Foundation.
Spots are limited to maintain a premium tournament experience. Secure your place on the course early.
In support of SickKids Foundation and Let’s Cure Lucas.
Join us in the evening for the Dinner Reception at The Invitational presented by Renokrew × Spark Charity Foundation. Perfect for guests who want to experience the atmosphere of the tournament and support the cause without participating in golf.
Enjoy a premium seated dinner alongside tournament guests, sponsors, and partners as we close out the day and celebrate the impact made together.
Dinner Reception includes:
Be part of an inspiring evening supporting SickKids Foundation and Let’s Cure Lucas, helping advance critical pediatric care and rare disease research.
As our Presenting Sponsor, your brand takes center stage with premier integration throughout the entire event. From signature entrance signage to a fully customized hole activation staffed with four professional hostesses, your presence will be seen, experienced, and remembered. We’ll provide a customized promotional item for every golfer, execute a special on-course activation, and you will be featured during the reception with a branded video and speaking opportunity. The package also includes an Instagram collaboration and eight all-access golf and dinner tickets, delivering maximum visibility, engagement, and impact from first arrival to final remarks.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
Create a memorable on-course experience by hosting one of the tournament’s most popular stops. As the Cigar Hole Sponsor, your brand will be featured at a dedicated hole where golfers can relax, enjoy a premium cigar, and connect throughout the round. Your company logo will appear on every cigar, creating a unique and memorable brand touchpoint with every participant. This sponsorship includes a full hole setup, one hostess to support the activation, and two dinner tickets for the evening program.
If you supply cigars, please inquire about this sponsorship opportunity.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
Put your brand where everyone gathers. As a Food Sponsor, you’ll headline one of our four themed on-course food stations, a high-traffic hub where every golfer stops, connects, and refuels. This package includes a full hole setup, allowing you to create a fully branded activation space with strong visual presence and engagement. Your signage will be prominently displayed at the station, generating natural, repeated exposure throughout the day. With built-in interaction and consistent foot traffic, this sponsorship delivers exceptional visibility in a setting players genuinely enjoy. Includes two dinner tickets to continue the experience into the evening program.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
As a Food Sponsor, your company will fuel the field by providing food and staffing for one of our four themed on-course stations, serving all 144 golfers throughout the day. This is a high-traffic, high-engagement activation where every participant stops, interacts, and experiences your brand firsthand. Your sponsorship includes a full hole setup, hole signage, prominent recognition at your designated food station, and two dinner tickets, creating a powerful opportunity to showcase your hospitality while connecting directly with every golfer on the course.
À La Carte Enhancements available below for this package.
Put your brand in motion all day long. As the Golf Cart Sponsor, your logo will travel with every foursome across the course, delivering continuous, high-visibility exposure from the first tee to the final putt. This package includes prominent decals displayed on all player carts (approximately 80–100 carts), plus branding on both beverage carts for added reach and repetition throughout the day. Includes two dinner tickets to continue the experience during the evening program.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
Be the brand players aim for all day, from the flagstick to the cup. As the Pin Flag Sponsor, your logo will be featured on all hole flags and all cup disks, placing your brand at the center of every green and every putt. With constant visibility and natural photo moments throughout the round, this sponsorship delivers premium exposure where the game is decided. Includes two dinner tickets to continue the experience during the evening program.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
Showcase your brand at one of the tournament’s exciting competition holes, including Longest Drive, Straightest Drive, or Closest to the Pin. These interactive challenges draw attention from every foursome and create memorable moments throughout the round. Your company will receive prominent signage at the designated hole, putting your brand front and center as golfers compete for top honors and bragging rights. This sponsorship offers excellent visibility and engagement with participants throughout the day.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
Deliver consistent, high-impact visibility throughout the tournament with prominent on-course hole signage that keeps your brand front and center with every foursome. This package ensures repeated exposure across the day and includes two dinner tickets to continue the experience during the evening program.
À La Carte Enhancements are available below for this package.
Position your brand at the center of the day’s most attended and engaging moments. As the Lunch or Dinner Sponsor, your company will receive prominent signage throughout the banquet hall during the meal service, ensuring strong visibility while guests gather, connect, and celebrate. Whether energizing golfers at lunch or taking the spotlight during the evening program, this sponsorship places your brand front and center during high-traffic, high-engagement periods of the event. Includes two dinner tickets.
À La Carte Enhancements are not necessary for this package.
Branded giveaway item (140 pieces)
Hostesses
Activation set-up (tent/table/chairs)
Dinner tickets
Networking Dinner tickets
$
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