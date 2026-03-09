Mississauga Arts Council

Hosted by

Mississauga Arts Council

About this event

The 2026 MARTY Awards

75 Derry Rd W

Mississauga, ON L5W 1G3, Canada

General Admission Single Ticket(s)
$110

Ticket to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

MAC Member Single Ticket(s)
$85

Discount for MAC Members - Ticket to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

MAC Member - Table of 10
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Discount for MAC Members - Table of 10 Guests to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

General Admission - Table of 10
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of ten (10) Guests to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

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