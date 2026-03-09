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Ticket to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.
Discount for MAC Members - Ticket to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.
Discount for MAC Members - Table of 10 Guests to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.
Table of ten (10) Guests to attend The 2026 MARTY Awards on June 18, 2026 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.
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