Youth Ottawa

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Youth Ottawa

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2026 Mayor's Annual Charity Golf Classic

TITLE SPONSOR item
TITLE SPONSOR
$20,000

Event naming rights, selection of seating at VIP dinner table, speaking opportunity during dinner, two foursomes, two hole sponsorships, corporate exposure at golf course through event banner and signage, speaking opportunity at dinner, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation, and an honourable mention by dinner MC.

GOLD LEVEL - Meal Sponsor item
GOLD LEVEL - Meal Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive representation with your name and logo during lunch, cocktail hour and dinner, speaking opportunity during dinner, two foursomes, two hole sponsorships, corporate exposure on the golf course through event banners and signage, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation, and an honourable mention by dinner MC.

GOLD LEVEL - Presentation Sponsor item
GOLD LEVEL - Presentation Sponsor
$10,000

Presentation of the winning foursomes, speaking opportunity during dinner, two foursomes, two hole sponsorships, corporate exposure on the golf course through event banners and signage, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation, and an honourable mention by dinner MC.

SILVER LEVEL - Golf Ball Sponsor item
SILVER LEVEL - Golf Ball Sponsor
$6,000

Your logo on a sleeve of monogrammed golf balls for each player, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

SILVER LEVEL - Entertainment Sponsor item
SILVER LEVEL - Entertainment Sponsor
$6,000

Golf Entertainer on-course featured with your company logo (one entertainer per nine-hole course), one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

SILVER LEVEL - Registration Sponsor item
SILVER LEVEL - Registration Sponsor
$6,000

Your logo on the main registration table and on the welcome bag for foursome, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

SILVER LEVEL - Flag Sponsor item
SILVER LEVEL - Flag Sponsor
$6,000

Your logo on flags at each hole of the course, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

BRONZE LEVEL - Media Wall Sponsor item
BRONZE LEVEL - Media Wall Sponsor
$4,000

Your logo at main photo booth area, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

BRONZE LEVEL - Golf Cart Sponsor item
BRONZE LEVEL - Golf Cart Sponsor
$4,000

Your logo on each golf cart, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

BRONZE LEVEL - Golf Tee & Marker Sponsor item
BRONZE LEVEL - Golf Tee & Marker Sponsor
$4,000

Your logo on a set of monogrammed golf tees and golf ball marker for each player, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

BRONZE LEVEL - Water Bottle / Snack Sponsor item
BRONZE LEVEL - Water Bottle / Snack Sponsor
$4,000

Signage at registration highlighting snack contribution, your logo stickered on tournament water bottles for each player, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship
$600

Logo signage on the course.

Corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.

Foursome item
Foursome
$900

A 9-hole round of golf for four players, lunch and dinner.

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