2026 Mayor's Annual Charity Golf Classic

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About this shop
Event naming rights, selection of seating at VIP dinner table, speaking opportunity during dinner, two foursomes, two hole sponsorships, corporate exposure at golf course through event banner and signage, speaking opportunity at dinner, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation, and an honourable mention by dinner MC.
Exclusive representation with your name and logo during lunch, cocktail hour and dinner, speaking opportunity during dinner, two foursomes, two hole sponsorships, corporate exposure on the golf course through event banners and signage, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation, and an honourable mention by dinner MC.
Presentation of the winning foursomes, speaking opportunity during dinner, two foursomes, two hole sponsorships, corporate exposure on the golf course through event banners and signage, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation, and an honourable mention by dinner MC.
Your logo on a sleeve of monogrammed golf balls for each player, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Golf Entertainer on-course featured with your company logo (one entertainer per nine-hole course), one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Your logo on the main registration table and on the welcome bag for foursome, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Your logo on flags at each hole of the course, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, your logo displayed at your dinner table, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Your logo at main photo booth area, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Your logo on each golf cart, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Your logo on a set of monogrammed golf tees and golf ball marker for each player, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Signage at registration highlighting snack contribution, your logo stickered on tournament water bottles for each player, one foursome, one hole sponsorship, corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
Logo signage on the course.
Corporate logo representation on website, social media, and during dinner presentation.
A 9-hole round of golf for four players, lunch and dinner.
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