National Turfgrass Research Foundation

Hosted by

National Turfgrass Research Foundation

About this event

The 2026 NTRF Annual Fundraising Golf Classic

2500 Old Carriage Rd

Mississauga, ON L5C 1Y7

Raffle Tickets ( 3 ): Prizes + Automatic 50/50 Entry
$15

Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.

Raffle Tickets ( 10 ): Prizes + Automatic 50/50 Entry
$45

Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.

Raffle Tickets ( 25 ): Prizes + Automatic 50/50 Entry
$75

Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.

Raffle Tickets ( 50 ): Prizes + Automatic 50/50 Entry
$125

Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.

Single Golfer -SOLD OUT
$550

The Single Golfer Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, lunch, dinner, on-course contests, and access to the awards reception.


What’s Included:

  • 18 holes of golf
  • Shared power cart
  • Food and drinks all day long: opening reception, on-course lunch, post-round banquet and awards celebration
  • On-course contests & prizes
  • Networking with industry leaders
  • Support for turfgrass research
Foursome - 1 GROUP LEFT
$2,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Foursome Golfer Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, lunch, dinner, on-course contests, and access to the awards reception.


What’s Included:

  • 18 holes of golf
  • Shared power cart
  • Food and drinks all day long: opening reception, on-course lunch, post-round banquet and awards celebration
  • On-course contests & prizes
  • Networking with industry leaders
  • Support for turfgrass research
Presenting Title Sponsor
$7,500

Lead the NTRF Annual Golf Classic as exclusive Title Sponsor with naming rights and premium event visibility.

Awards Celebration Sponsor
$5,500

Be the presenting partner of the final banquet and awards celebration, gaining standout visibility as you help celebrate winners and bring the Golf Classic to a memorable close.


Registration Desk Sponsor
$3,500

Welcome golfers alongside NTRF as they check in at the main registration area. Each sponsor receives dedicated signage and on-site recognition at the check-in table. 


Welcome Reception Sponsor
$3,500

Pre-tournament welcome reception featuring your brand on event signage, verbal recognition, and prime visibility alongside bites and refreshments—setting the tone for the day while connecting with attendees immediately following registration.


Premium Food & Beverage Station Sponsor
$2,500

Featured brand placement at a high-traffic culinary or beverage station offering an enhanced food and hospitality experience. Includes prominent signage and on-site engagement rights.



Premium Branded Hole
$2,500

Designed for major suppliers and brands seeking maximum on-course visibility and engagement. Includes a tabletop display and the opportunity to feature large-scale equipment or product showcases (subject to course and superintendent approval). Positioned on a high-traffic hole, with the option to host a branded on-course contest featuring sponsor-supplied prizing.


Premium Clubhouse Showcase Station
$1,500

Feature your brand in a designated display space within the course’s main gathering areas, located inside or just outside the clubhouse. Stations may be manned or unmanned, providing high-visibility placement and strong exposure to participants and guests throughout the day. 

Signature On-Course Beverage Sponsor
$3,500

Exclusive sponsorship of the tournament’s licensed on-course beverage service—delivered through a staffed refreshment station and/or roaming beverage carts—providing premium visibility and top-shelf hospitality throughout the course.

Players’ On-Course Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Prominent logo placement on all player transportation carts used throughout the tournament, plus recognition in the digital program materials.


Standard Branded Hole
$2,000

Includes a tabletop display and sponsor signage. Includes the opportunity to run a contest using a tabletop display and sponsor-supplied prizing.


Standard Food & Beverage Station Sponsor
$2,000

Recognized branding at select on-course food and refreshment stations offering snacks and light fare, keeping golfers fueled while reinforcing your presence throughout the event.


Driving Range Sponsor
$1,500

Showcase your brand at the warm-up driving range, used by all participants pre-round. Includes signage on range and verbal mentions. High-traffic exposure to all participants.


Standard Unmanned Clubhouse Showcase Station
$1,250

Secure an unmanned display station in a high-traffic clubhouse area during the tournament. Perfect for showcasing your brand's products, brochures, or promotional materials where participants naturally gather before and after play.


Putting Green Sponsor
$1,250

Feature your brand in front of every golfer as they warm up. Includes signage on the putting green, logo in event materials, and a mention during tournament announcements.


Add a donation for National Turfgrass Research Foundation

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