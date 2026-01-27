The 2026 NTRF Annual Fundraising Golf Classic

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About this event
Mississauga, ON L5C 1Y7
Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.
Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.
Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.
Proceeds fund NTRF turfgrass research and the industry community. Every ticket includes automatic entry into the 50/50 draw, with multiple prize draws. By supporting the raffle, you’re advancing turfgrass science that helps managers, researchers, and communities. Thanks for your support — and you could win fantastic prizes.
The Single Golfer Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, lunch, dinner, on-course contests, and access to the awards reception.
What’s Included:
The Foursome Golfer Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, lunch, dinner, on-course contests, and access to the awards reception.
What’s Included:
Lead the NTRF Annual Golf Classic as exclusive Title Sponsor with naming rights and premium event visibility.
Be the presenting partner of the final banquet and awards celebration, gaining standout visibility as you help celebrate winners and bring the Golf Classic to a memorable close.
Welcome golfers alongside NTRF as they check in at the main registration area. Each sponsor receives dedicated signage and on-site recognition at the check-in table.
Pre-tournament welcome reception featuring your brand on event signage, verbal recognition, and prime visibility alongside bites and refreshments—setting the tone for the day while connecting with attendees immediately following registration.
Featured brand placement at a high-traffic culinary or beverage station offering an enhanced food and hospitality experience. Includes prominent signage and on-site engagement rights.
Designed for major suppliers and brands seeking maximum on-course visibility and engagement. Includes a tabletop display and the opportunity to feature large-scale equipment or product showcases (subject to course and superintendent approval). Positioned on a high-traffic hole, with the option to host a branded on-course contest featuring sponsor-supplied prizing.
Feature your brand in a designated display space within the course’s main gathering areas, located inside or just outside the clubhouse. Stations may be manned or unmanned, providing high-visibility placement and strong exposure to participants and guests throughout the day.
Exclusive sponsorship of the tournament’s licensed on-course beverage service—delivered through a staffed refreshment station and/or roaming beverage carts—providing premium visibility and top-shelf hospitality throughout the course.
Prominent logo placement on all player transportation carts used throughout the tournament, plus recognition in the digital program materials.
Includes a tabletop display and sponsor signage. Includes the opportunity to run a contest using a tabletop display and sponsor-supplied prizing.
Recognized branding at select on-course food and refreshment stations offering snacks and light fare, keeping golfers fueled while reinforcing your presence throughout the event.
Showcase your brand at the warm-up driving range, used by all participants pre-round. Includes signage on range and verbal mentions. High-traffic exposure to all participants.
Secure an unmanned display station in a high-traffic clubhouse area during the tournament. Perfect for showcasing your brand's products, brochures, or promotional materials where participants naturally gather before and after play.
Feature your brand in front of every golfer as they warm up. Includes signage on the putting green, logo in event materials, and a mention during tournament announcements.
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