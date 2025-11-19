Benessere North (Canadian Not-for-Profit Corp 1526611-4)

Hosted by

Benessere North (Canadian Not-for-Profit Corp 1526611-4)

About this event

The 5 Days of Essentials: Get started eating plant-based and improve your health and wellbeing

The 5 Days of Essentials Course Pass
$49

$49.00 CAD

If this would cause you financial hardship, please contact us at [email protected].

For more information, please click on the button More Details - or click here for more info.

One 30-Minute Group Coaching / Q&A Call
$20

Book a 30-minute call to get your questions answers and to learn from other women's questions too.

30-Minute Individual Coaching Call with Dr. Vivian Polak
$200

Get the individualised attention you need to get started or remotivated to reach your best health and well-being with expert nutrition guidance. This discounted rate is available only with the purchase of the 5 Days course.

Add a donation for Benessere North (Canadian Not-for-Profit Corp 1526611-4)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!