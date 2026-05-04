Maritime Fiddle Festival

Hosted by

Maritime Fiddle Festival

The 77th Maritime Fiddle Festival

80 Mawiomi Pl

Dartmouth, NS B2Y 0A5, Canada

JULY 3 - Friday Afternoon Competition
$5

Friday - July 3, 2026 @ 1:00PM

General admission to the Friday afternoon competition.



JULY 3 - Friday Evening Social & Jam
$15

Friday - July 3, 2026 @ 7:30PM

General admission to the Friday evening social and jam.

JULY 4 - Saturday Morning Competition
$5

Saturday - July 4, 2026 @ 9:00AM

Saturday - July 4, 2026 @ 2:00PM

General admission to the Saturday morning competition and afternoon finals

JULY 4 - Saturday Night Concert
$25

Saturday - July 4, 2026 @ 7:30PM

General admission to the Saturday night closing concert featuring JP Cormier

WEEKEND PASS
$45

Weekend pass for general admission to all festival events.

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