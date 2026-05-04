The 77th Maritime Fiddle Festival

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Friday - July 3, 2026 @ 1:00PM
General admission to the Friday afternoon competition.
Friday - July 3, 2026 @ 7:30PM
General admission to the Friday evening social and jam.
Saturday - July 4, 2026 @ 9:00AM
Saturday - July 4, 2026 @ 2:00PM
General admission to the Saturday morning competition and afternoon finals
Saturday - July 4, 2026 @ 7:30PM
General admission to the Saturday night closing concert featuring JP Cormier
Weekend pass for general admission to all festival events.
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