The Algonquin College Performing Arts Roadshow 2025

General admission tickets are available on a pick-your-price model from 0-50 dollars to ensure that cost is not a barrier to events. Proceeds from tickets and donations at this event are spilt between the supporting further free programming at YIF and the students' end-of-year party.

General admission tickets are available on a pick-your-price model from 0-50 dollars to ensure that cost is not a barrier to events. Proceeds from tickets and donations at this event are spilt between the supporting further free programming at YIF and the students' end-of-year party.

seeMoreDetailsMobile