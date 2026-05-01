🦁 THE ALPHA PACK 🦁

Pride Leader Level Membership





Lead with purpose.





You're not just a member — you're a leader. The Alpha Pack positions you as a Pride Leader, someone who stands at the forefront of this mission and inspires others to join.





WHAT YOU GET:

✓ 10,000 Lion Gold 🦁 (includes +2,000 bonus)

✓ Priority bidding in all events

✓ Early Vault access

✓ Pride Leader status badge

✓ Leadership recognition

✓ Exclusive strategy calls

✓ Direct TCC impact reports

✓ Support child safety





YOUR IMPACT:

Your $55.55 contribution (70% to TCC) helps:

• Fund 27+ days of safe housing

• Support 22+ therapy sessions

• Provide comprehensive legal protection

• Build the foundation for safe homes





LEAD THE PRIDE.





Your contribution has been received. Check your email for next steps.





STRENGTH. PROTECTION. LEGACY. UNITY.



