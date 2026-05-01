The Clarity Of Charity

Hosted by

The Clarity Of Charity

About this event

The Alpha Pack

The Alpha Pack item
The Alpha Pack
$55.55

🦁 THE ALPHA PACK 🦁

Pride Leader Level Membership


Lead with purpose.


You're not just a member — you're a leader. The Alpha Pack positions you as a Pride Leader, someone who stands at the forefront of this mission and inspires others to join.


WHAT YOU GET:

✓ 10,000 Lion Gold 🦁 (includes +2,000 bonus)

✓ Priority bidding in all events

✓ Early Vault access

✓ Pride Leader status badge

✓ Leadership recognition

✓ Exclusive strategy calls

✓ Direct TCC impact reports

✓ Support child safety


YOUR IMPACT:

Your $55.55 contribution (70% to TCC) helps:

• Fund 27+ days of safe housing

• Support 22+ therapy sessions

• Provide comprehensive legal protection

• Build the foundation for safe homes


LEAD THE PRIDE.


Your contribution has been received. Check your email for next steps.


STRENGTH. PROTECTION. LEGACY. UNITY.


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