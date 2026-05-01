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About this event
🦁 THE ALPHA PACK 🦁
Pride Leader Level Membership
Lead with purpose.
You're not just a member — you're a leader. The Alpha Pack positions you as a Pride Leader, someone who stands at the forefront of this mission and inspires others to join.
WHAT YOU GET:
✓ 10,000 Lion Gold 🦁 (includes +2,000 bonus)
✓ Priority bidding in all events
✓ Early Vault access
✓ Pride Leader status badge
✓ Leadership recognition
✓ Exclusive strategy calls
✓ Direct TCC impact reports
✓ Support child safety
YOUR IMPACT:
Your $55.55 contribution (70% to TCC) helps:
• Fund 27+ days of safe housing
• Support 22+ therapy sessions
• Provide comprehensive legal protection
• Build the foundation for safe homes
LEAD THE PRIDE.
Your contribution has been received. Check your email for next steps.
STRENGTH. PROTECTION. LEGACY. UNITY.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!