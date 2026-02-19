The Altar Merch

About this shop
Most of us, if we were honest, would admit that we feel quite unspectacular most days. We're not dreaming about "realms of glory", we're just praying for a good day. Well get ready to be awakened to an entirely new reality! Prophetic dreams, visions, miracles, visitations, and revelatory experiences are not as far from you as you might think. The atmosphere of Heaven is at your fingertips and the key that will grant you access is in your hands!
Do you feel completely alone in a room full of people? Are your dreams always just out of reach? God has given us a key, a unique type of prayer, which unlocks the invisible prisons keeping us from prospering relationally, emotionally, and even financially.
Discover how true intercession is used to heal broken relationships, annihilate financial ceilings, remove demonic roadblocks to blessing, gain favor in unfavorable circumstances, and soften even the hardest hearts toward Christ. With vulnerable and heart melting personal stories in true Holmstrom fashion, Dowit’s Gabi will alter the way you see and do intercession forever.
A fresh take on this ancient path, Dowit’s Gabi does for intercession what Access Granted did for the message of the Kingdom. You will never see intercession the same way again.
