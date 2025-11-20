The Armoury Biker Church's Silent Auction

"High in the Sky" is 40" x 30", painted by Judy Button. It is oil-based.

"Those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength. They shall rise up on wings like eagles!" Is. 40:31





Judy is 78. She competed in skiing and sailing along with other sports. It wasn't until the early 2000's that she took up drawing and painting. She has painted various subjects (wild life, pets, portraits, sailing, city scenes, nature). The paintings are oil based.

Her website is qualicumart.com.





Estimated value of this painting is $1500.