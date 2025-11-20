Hosted by

The Armoury Biker Church

The Armoury Biker Church's Silent Auction

Website Help
$50

https://www.rainshadowmarketing.com/

Ron is offering 2 HOURS of his expert help.

Market Value $300

Original Oil Painting #1 by Judy Button
$300

"High in the Sky" is 40" x 30", painted by Judy Button. It is oil-based.

"Those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength. They shall rise up on wings like eagles!" Is. 40:31


Judy is 78. She competed in skiing and sailing along with other sports. It wasn't until the early 2000's that she took up drawing and painting. She has painted various subjects (wild life, pets, portraits, sailing, city scenes, nature). The paintings are oil based.

Her website is qualicumart.com.


Estimated value of this painting is $1500.

Knife with wall display item
Knife with wall display
$35

Knights Templar Battle Knife - The engraved blade is about 10" long; the knife is 16 1/2" overall.

Fringe Style Floral Beaded Earrings by Divine Beadworx item
Fringe Style Floral Beaded Earrings by Divine Beadworx
$45

Original pattern, knotless technique; Czech and Japanese 10/0 glass beads.


Dimensions (cm) 14.0 x 5.0 x 0.2


Market value - $130

Nativity Cookies item
Nativity Cookies
$10

Handmade Nativity Themed Sugar cookies- By Cloud 9 Cake Design
https://www.facebook.com/share/1JyRPMZFck/

Market Value: $35

Epicure Gift Box item
Epicure Gift Box
$10

Ice Cream Scoop
Madras curry powder
Rosemary
Pumpkin Cheesecake Mix x 2
Herb & Mushroom hot dip mix
Mole Sauce Mix
All in a lovely Gift Box.

Market Value $50

Vintage Bristol womens chaps - M-Lg item
Vintage Bristol womens chaps - M-Lg
$45

Women's size M-L
These Canadian-made chaps are made with unlined cowhide. The zippers are covered with beautiful braided detailing.
Snap closures
These chaps will protect you from road rash, cold, and rain.

Like new condition, worn twice

Kuryakyn Motorcycle Touring Bag 4142 item
Kuryakyn Motorcycle Touring Bag 4142
$60

High end Kuryakyn Roll Bag Black Leather has a reputation for reliability and style.

Cargo net inside the lid.
Designed to rest on the luggage rack, or sissy bar mount.

Clamshell flap zips and has a magnetic catch for extra secure closure.
Comes with a rain cover and 2 bungee straps.

It measures-. 19"W x 13"D x 11"H.

It's in very good, clean condition.


Estimated Value $250

Gift Pack of Freeze-dried Candy #1 item
Gift Pack of Freeze-dried Candy #1
$20

4 ice cream sandwiches, assorted gummies, peach rings, werthers, skittles and berry skittles 😋


Market Value $50

Handwoven Table Runner #1 item
Handwoven Table Runner #1
$20

Stephanie's weaves with pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Measurements: 6 ft long

Stephanie (Button) is 44 and is special needs. She swims, bowls, plays bocce and does power lifting with Special Olympics. She is on the BC National Team for the competition next summer as a swimmer. She took up weaving a few years ago and has sold her placemats and table runners at Christmas craft fairs.
Stephanie has recently moved into L'Arche, a supportive housing complex in Courtenay.

Estimated Value: $40

Macrame Hanger with Succulent Plant item
Macrame Hanger with Succulent Plant item
Macrame Hanger with Succulent Plant
$8

This macrame planter is hanging from a very unique piece of driftwood, and ends with a long tassel.
It is made from a 3mm cotton cord, and holds a 5" glass bowl with an easy care succulent plant inside.
• Succulents prefer sunny, dry conditions and only need water about every 10 to 14 days.
• The entire piece measures 2 ft long including the tassel.

Estimated Value: $35

Wood-burned Coasters #1 item
Wood-burned Coasters #1
$15

(4 inches Dia) Set of 4
Finished with varnish... locally made..


Market Value $40

Vintage Looney Tunes Biker Poster item
Vintage Looney Tunes Biker Poster
$40

Disney Looney Tunes limited print.

Bugs bunny and Tasmanian Devil on Easy Rider choppers.
Large poster (23x35") applied to 3/4" MDF

First Manufacturing Co. Custom Motorcycle Vest item
First Manufacturing Co. Custom Motorcycle Vest
$200

Made from Cordura - an extremely durable, synthetic-fiber known for exceptional abrasion resistance, tear strength, and longevity, used motorcycle, military gear, and workwear.
Their lineup of motorcycle gear are hand-crafted.
(Brand New) XL

Value 500$

Red Jasper Necklace by Sea Psalm Creations item
Red Jasper Necklace by Sea Psalm Creations
$8

God has made many beautiful rocks 😁 This one is a piece of Red Jasper found on the beach, then I caged it in silvery wire. The chain is 17.5" long.


Market Value $28

Original Oil Painting #2 by Judy Button item
Original Oil Painting #2 by Judy Button
$200

Leading the Fleet

  • Judy Button

Oil on Canvas
24 x 30


Judy is 78. She competed in skiing and sailing along with other sports. It wasn't until the early 2000's that she took up drawing and painting. She has painted various subjects (wild life, pets, portraits, sailing, city scenes, nature). The paintings are oil based.

Her website is qualicumart.com.


Market Value $750

Handmade Wood Charcuterie Board #1 item
Handmade Wood Charcuterie Board #1
$40

Hand carved from Bamboo wood.


Measurements: 31.5" long x 4 1/2" wide (24.5" × 4" serving area)

Finished with a high gloss food safe lacquer.

Hand Beaded Earrings by Divine Beadworx item
Hand Beaded Earrings by Divine Beadworx
$15

Knotless technique;

Czech and Japanese glass beads.

Dimensions 2" long

Market value - $60

Christian-Themed Sweatshirt item
Christian-Themed Sweatshirt
$10

Christian-Themed Sweatshirt
He left the 99 to find me

Size: Medium
Polyester
Worn once

Vintage Hand crocheted Lacework #1 item
Vintage Hand crocheted Lacework #1
$50

Spectacular heirloom piece with no stains or tears.
Someone put a VERY long time into making this!
Could be used on a table or bed, or as a window covering.
100"x60"

Hand Knit Dishcloths #1 item
Hand Knit Dishcloths #1
$8

Handmade cotton dishcloths

Set of 6, assorted colours.

Handwoven Set of Placemats #1 item
Handwoven Set of Placemats #1
$15

Set of 4 Blue and White
Stephanie's placemats are pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Placemat measurements: 17" x 14" excluding tassels which can be trimmed.


Stephanie (Button) is 44 and is special needs. She swims, bowls, plays bocce and does power lifting with Special Olympics. She is on the BC National Team for the competition next summer as a swimmer. She took up weaving a few years ago and has sold her placemats and table runners at Christmas craft fairs.
Stephanie has recently moved into L'Arche, a supportive housing complex in Courtenay.

The estimated value is $60.

Christian-themed T-shirt #2 item
Christian-themed T-shirt #2
$8

Stronger Than the Storm

Size: large - extra large
Polyester
Worn once.

Metal Tramp Art Cross By Stanley Szwarc item
Metal Tramp Art Cross By Stanley Szwarc item
Metal Tramp Art Cross By Stanley Szwarc
$20

This stainless steel cross was created by a well known artist in the US Midwest.
https://www.kellyludwig.com/detour-art/2009/05/stanley-szwarcs-metalwork.html
https://www.interestingideas.com//stanley-szwarcs-visionary-cross-purposes/


Market Value - $120

Framed Painting by local artist item
Framed Painting by local artist
$75

Harley Bike Painting by local artist Chris Dahl.
Size: With frame 16x20 - 12x16" inside
Medium: Oil on canvas
https://www.chrisdahlcreative.com/about/

Gift Basket Freeze-dried Candy #2 item
Gift Basket Freeze-dried Candy #2 item
Gift Basket Freeze-dried Candy #2
$12

3 caramel ice cream sandwiches, gummies assorted shapes, skittles, jolly ranchers.


Market value $35​

Handmade Wood Charcuterie Board #2 item
Handmade Wood Charcuterie Board #2
$37

Hand carved from Ash wood.
Measurements: 2ft long x 5 1/2" wide (15.5" × 4.75" serving area)
Finished with a satin food safe lacquer,

Wood-burned Coasters #2 item
Wood-burned Coasters #2
$15

4 inch diameter

Finished with varnish... locally made.


Market Value $40

Women's Warm Shirt Jacket item
Women's Warm Shirt Jacket item
Women's Warm Shirt Jacket
$30

Whale bone corduroy shirt jacket with a cozy plaid flannel lining by the brand Prefab. 
women's size L .


Market Value: $120

Handmade Wooden Wall Plaque item
Handmade Wooden Wall Plaque
$12

German handmade wooden wall plaque made to look like an antique postage stamp with the oldtime horse-drawn mail delivery. laser, handcarved, and hand painted. A hanger needs to be added. Its a large 12" x 12"

Handwoven Table Runner #2 item
Handwoven Table Runner #2
$15

Stephanie's weaves with pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Measurements: 5 ft long

Stephanie (Button) is 44 and is special needs. She swims, bowls, plays bocce and does power lifting with Special Olympics. She is on the BC National Team for the competition next summer as a swimmer. She took up weaving a few years ago and has sold her placemats and table runners at Christmas craft fairs.
Stephanie has recently moved into L'Arche, a supportive housing complex in Courtenay.

Estimated Value: $30

Soy Candles item
Soy Candles
$16

Sea and Sand Soy Wax Blend Candles, Ocean Water and Honolulu fragrance, Made with essential oils
New in box.

Japanese Tea Set in box item
Japanese Tea Set in box
$10

Made for Green Tea
New in box
Compared to Western teapots, a kyusu is notably smaller (typically around 270ml) and designed for precise brewing, allowing you to extract the full flavor of the tea leaves through controlled steeping.
The porous clay helps maintain heat and enhances the flavor profile of Japanese teas.
https://senbirdtea.com/blogs/teaware/how-to-use-a-kyusu-or-traditional-japanese-teapot

Wall Decor item
Wall Decor
$25

Bless Our Home Framed Wall Decor, 37 inches long by 7.5 inches wide


Market value $40

Monopoly Game item
Monopoly Game
$10

We all remember this one! Monopoly Board Game, Family Board Games for Adults and Kids, Family Games, 2 to 6 Players, Strategy Games for Kids, Ages 8 and Up


Market value $30

"Baby Tickles" vintage handpainted Ceramic doll item
"Baby Tickles" vintage handpainted Ceramic doll
$10

This adorable collectible ceramic is put out by Ashton Drake Galleries, and handpainted by Artist, Kathy Barry-Hippensteel.

Baby Tickles is a sitting doll, 13” with porcelain head, arms and legs, on a cloth body.
Dressed in his summer play set of blue cotton, with matching sun hat

Handwoven Place Mats #2 item
Handwoven Place Mats #2
$15

Set of 4 in Christmasy colours.
Stephanie's placemats are pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Placemat measurements: 17" x 14" excluding  tassels which can be trimmed.


Stephanie (Button) is 44 and is special needs. She swims, bowls, plays bocce and does power lifting with Special Olympics. She is on the BC National Team for the competition next summer as a swimmer. She took up weaving a few years ago and has sold her placemats and table runners at Christmas craft fairs.
Stephanie has recently moved into L'Arche, a supportive housing complex in Courtenay.

The estimated value is $60

Vintage Hand crocheted Lacework #2 item
Vintage Hand crocheted Lacework #2
$40

Stunning crochet lace with no stains or tears.
Could be used on a table or bed, or as a window covering.
58"x 76"

Vintage Carnival Glass Bowl item
Vintage Carnival Glass Bowl
$15

1940-1950s
Marigold iridescent "peacock bowl" in mint condition.
Not a reproduction
9" diameter 2" deep
Estimated Value: $45

Vintage Carnival Glass Fruit Bowl item
Vintage Carnival Glass Fruit Bowl
$25

Unusual Purple iridescent, 3 footed "Windmill bowl"
Mint condition.
Not a reproduction
9.5" diameter 5" deep
Estimated Value: $175

