The Armoury Biker Church's Silent Auction

1014 Ford Rd, Coombs, BC V0R 1M0, Canada
Starting bid
Starting bid
"High in the Sky" is 40" x 30", painted by Judy Button. It is oil-based.
"Those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength. They shall rise up on wings like eagles!" Is. 40:31
Judy is 78. She competed in skiing and sailing along with other sports. It wasn't until the early 2000's that she took up drawing and painting. She has painted various subjects (wild life, pets, portraits, sailing, city scenes, nature). The paintings are oil based.
Her website is qualicumart.com.
Estimated value of this painting is $1500.
Starting bid
Knights Templar Battle Knife - The engraved blade is about 10" long; the knife is 16 1/2" overall.
Starting bid
Original pattern, knotless technique; Czech and Japanese 10/0 glass beads.
Dimensions (cm) 14.0 x 5.0 x 0.2
Market value - $130
Starting bid
Handmade Nativity Themed Sugar cookies- By Cloud 9 Cake Design
https://www.facebook.com/share/1JyRPMZFck/
Market Value: $35
Starting bid
Ice Cream Scoop
Madras curry powder
Rosemary
Pumpkin Cheesecake Mix x 2
Herb & Mushroom hot dip mix
Mole Sauce Mix
All in a lovely Gift Box.
Market Value $50
Starting bid
Women's size M-L
These Canadian-made chaps are made with unlined cowhide. The zippers are covered with beautiful braided detailing.
Snap closures
These chaps will protect you from road rash, cold, and rain.
Like new condition, worn twice
Starting bid
High end Kuryakyn Roll Bag Black Leather has a reputation for reliability and style.
Cargo net inside the lid.
Designed to rest on the luggage rack, or sissy bar mount.
Clamshell flap zips and has a magnetic catch for extra secure closure.
Comes with a rain cover and 2 bungee straps.
It measures-. 19"W x 13"D x 11"H.
It's in very good, clean condition.
Estimated Value $250
Starting bid
4 ice cream sandwiches, assorted gummies, peach rings, werthers, skittles and berry skittles 😋
Market Value $50
Starting bid
Stephanie's weaves with pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Measurements: 6 ft long
Stephanie (Button) is 44 and is special needs. She swims, bowls, plays bocce and does power lifting with Special Olympics. She is on the BC National Team for the competition next summer as a swimmer. She took up weaving a few years ago and has sold her placemats and table runners at Christmas craft fairs.
Stephanie has recently moved into L'Arche, a supportive housing complex in Courtenay.
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
This macrame planter is hanging from a very unique piece of driftwood, and ends with a long tassel.
It is made from a 3mm cotton cord, and holds a 5" glass bowl with an easy care succulent plant inside.
• Succulents prefer sunny, dry conditions and only need water about every 10 to 14 days.
• The entire piece measures 2 ft long including the tassel.
Estimated Value: $35
Starting bid
(4 inches Dia) Set of 4
Finished with varnish... locally made..
Market Value $40
Starting bid
Disney Looney Tunes limited print.
Bugs bunny and Tasmanian Devil on Easy Rider choppers.
Large poster (23x35") applied to 3/4" MDF
Starting bid
Made from Cordura - an extremely durable, synthetic-fiber known for exceptional abrasion resistance, tear strength, and longevity, used motorcycle, military gear, and workwear.
Their lineup of motorcycle gear are hand-crafted.
(Brand New) XL
Value 500$
Starting bid
God has made many beautiful rocks 😁 This one is a piece of Red Jasper found on the beach, then I caged it in silvery wire. The chain is 17.5" long.
Market Value $28
Starting bid
Oil on Canvas
24 x 30
Market Value $750
Starting bid
Hand carved from Bamboo wood.
Measurements: 31.5" long x 4 1/2" wide (24.5" × 4" serving area)
Finished with a high gloss food safe lacquer.
Starting bid
Knotless technique;
Czech and Japanese glass beads.
Dimensions 2" long
Market value - $60
Starting bid
Christian-Themed Sweatshirt
He left the 99 to find me
Size: Medium
Polyester
Worn once
Starting bid
Spectacular heirloom piece with no stains or tears.
Someone put a VERY long time into making this!
Could be used on a table or bed, or as a window covering.
100"x60"
Starting bid
Handmade cotton dishcloths
Set of 6, assorted colours.
Starting bid
Set of 4 Blue and White
Stephanie's placemats are pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Placemat measurements: 17" x 14" excluding tassels which can be trimmed.
The estimated value is $60.
Starting bid
Stronger Than the Storm
Size: large - extra large
Polyester
Worn once.
Starting bid
This stainless steel cross was created by a well known artist in the US Midwest.
https://www.kellyludwig.com/detour-art/2009/05/stanley-szwarcs-metalwork.html
https://www.interestingideas.com//stanley-szwarcs-visionary-cross-purposes/
Market Value - $120
Starting bid
Harley Bike Painting by local artist Chris Dahl.
Size: With frame 16x20 - 12x16" inside
Medium: Oil on canvas
https://www.chrisdahlcreative.com/about/
Starting bid
3 caramel ice cream sandwiches, gummies assorted shapes, skittles, jolly ranchers.
Market value $35
Starting bid
Hand carved from Ash wood.
Measurements: 2ft long x 5 1/2" wide (15.5" × 4.75" serving area)
Finished with a satin food safe lacquer,
Starting bid
4 inch diameter
Finished with varnish... locally made.
Market Value $40
Starting bid
Whale bone corduroy shirt jacket with a cozy plaid flannel lining by the brand Prefab.
women's size L .
Market Value: $120
Starting bid
German handmade wooden wall plaque made to look like an antique postage stamp with the oldtime horse-drawn mail delivery. laser, handcarved, and hand painted. A hanger needs to be added. Its a large 12" x 12"
Starting bid
Stephanie's weaves with pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Measurements: 5 ft long
Estimated Value: $30
Starting bid
Sea and Sand Soy Wax Blend Candles, Ocean Water and Honolulu fragrance, Made with essential oils
New in box.
Starting bid
Made for Green Tea
New in box
Compared to Western teapots, a kyusu is notably smaller (typically around 270ml) and designed for precise brewing, allowing you to extract the full flavor of the tea leaves through controlled steeping.
The porous clay helps maintain heat and enhances the flavor profile of Japanese teas.
https://senbirdtea.com/blogs/teaware/how-to-use-a-kyusu-or-traditional-japanese-teapot
Starting bid
Bless Our Home Framed Wall Decor, 37 inches long by 7.5 inches wide
Market value $40
Starting bid
We all remember this one! Monopoly Board Game, Family Board Games for Adults and Kids, Family Games, 2 to 6 Players, Strategy Games for Kids, Ages 8 and Up
Market value $30
Starting bid
This adorable collectible ceramic is put out by Ashton Drake Galleries, and handpainted by Artist, Kathy Barry-Hippensteel.
Baby Tickles is a sitting doll, 13” with porcelain head, arms and legs, on a cloth body.
Dressed in his summer play set of blue cotton, with matching sun hat
Starting bid
Set of 4 in Christmasy colours.
Stephanie's placemats are pure cotton (gentle cycle, cold water, hang to dry).
Placemat measurements: 17" x 14" excluding tassels which can be trimmed.
The estimated value is $60
Starting bid
Stunning crochet lace with no stains or tears.
Could be used on a table or bed, or as a window covering.
58"x 76"
Starting bid
1940-1950s
Marigold iridescent "peacock bowl" in mint condition.
Not a reproduction
9" diameter 2" deep
Estimated Value: $45
Starting bid
Unusual Purple iridescent, 3 footed "Windmill bowl"
Mint condition.
Not a reproduction
9.5" diameter 5" deep
Estimated Value: $175
