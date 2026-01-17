The Art of Transformation

If it is within your means, please support our monastic travel funds so that we can continue to welcome more monastics to the centre to offer the Dharma and share their experience with all of us.





Để tiếp tục cung thỉnh quý Thầy, quý Sư Cô đến giảng pháp và chia sẻ sự thực tập, kính mong quý vị, nếu có khả năng, phát tâm đóng góp vào Quỹ Chi phí Di chuyển (Monastic Travel Fund) để yểm trợ chi phí đi lại của quý Thầy cô.