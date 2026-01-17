Tào Khê Mindfulness Practice Centre

Tào Khê Mindfulness Practice Centre

The Art of Transformation

670 CONCESSION 20 W

Tiny, ON L9M 0H6, Canada

Dorm - Adults / Ở Phòng - người lớn
$250

Shared accommodations / Phòng chung

Dorm - Teens (13-17 yrs old) / Ở Phòng (13-17 tuổi)
$200

Shared accommodations / Phòng chung

Dorm - Children (ages 6-12) / Ở phòng (Trẻ em 6-12)
$180

Shared accommodations / Phòng chung

Dorm/Tent - Children (5 & under) / Trẻ em (5 tuổi trở xuống)
Free

Please note there is no children's program. Parents/guardians will be responsible for their children throughout the duration of the retreat. / Xin lưu ý: khóa tu không có chương trình riêng cho trẻ em. Cha mẹ hoặc người chăm sóc vui lòng tự chịu trách nhiệm cho con em mình trong suốt thời gian diễn ra khóa tu.

Yurt (for groups) / Lều (cho nhóm)
$800

Yurt for families of 2-4 people. Yurt on deck with mattresses inside / Cho gia đình 2-4 người. Lều yurt được dựng trên sàn gỗ, bên trong có sẵn nệm.

Camping - Adult / Cắm trại Người lớn
$200

Bring tents and essential items for camping / Xin đem theo lểu trại và vật dụng cá nhân.

Camping Teens (13-17 yrs old) / Cắm trại (13-17 tuổi)
$160

Bring tents and essential items for camping / Xin đem theo lều trại và vật dụng cá nhân.

Camping Children (6-12 years old) / Cắm trại (6-12 tuổi)
$100

Bring tents and essential items for camping / Xin đem theo lều trại và vật dụng cá nhân.

Commuter / Không ngủ qua đêm
$180

Not staying overnight / Không ngủ qua đêm.

Monastic Travel Fund (additional donation, not a ticket)
Pay what you can

If it is within your means, please support our monastic travel funds so that we can continue to welcome more monastics to the centre to offer the Dharma and share their experience with all of us.


Để tiếp tục cung thỉnh quý Thầy, quý Sư Cô đến giảng pháp và chia sẻ sự thực tập, kính mong quý vị, nếu có khả năng, phát tâm đóng góp vào Quỹ Chi phí Di chuyển (Monastic Travel Fund) để yểm trợ chi phí đi lại của quý Thầy cô.

