The Aurora Chorealis Shop

About this shop
Purchase this version if your purchase(s) will be delivered to you by a member of Aurora Chorealis that you know, and who has agreed to deliver it to you directly. "Sweet Harmonies" is a collection of desserts and treats shared by the member of Montreal's Aurora Chorealis. Our recipes are gathered from the delicious snacks shared during our rehearsal breaks, as well as other family's and friend's favourites.
Select this shipping-included option if you would prefer that your purchase(s) be mailed to you by Canada Post. "Sweet Harmonies" is a collection of desserts and treats shared by the member of Montreal's Aurora Chorealis. Our recipes are gathered from the delicious snacks shared during our rehearsal breaks, as well as other family's and friend's favourites.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!