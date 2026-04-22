The Autumn Flavours of Greece with Chef Peter Minaki

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About this event
Please note:
1) Discounted tickets are offered to Parnassos members who have paid their single or family membership before they purchase tickets for the event. Kindly be aware that Parnassos family memberships allow for a maximum of 4 discounted tickets for immediate household family members.
2) The 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.
Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!