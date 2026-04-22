Parnassos Hellenic Cultural Society of Ottawa

Hosted by

Parnassos Hellenic Cultural Society of Ottawa

About this event

The Autumn Flavours of Greece with Chef Peter Minaki

438 Preston St

Ottawa, ON K1S 4N6, Canada

Parnassos members in good standing
$150

Please note:

1) Discounted tickets are offered to Parnassos members who have paid their single or family membership before they purchase tickets for the event. Kindly be aware that Parnassos family memberships allow for a maximum of 4 discounted tickets for immediate household family members.


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General Admission
$165

Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.

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