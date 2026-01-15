The Beat Goes On - Orillia FSC's 75th Anniversary Carnival

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About this event
Enjoy the 2 PM full carnival (ice show). Tickets will be on sale until March 6, 2026.
Enjoy the 7 PM full carnival (ice show). Tickets will be on sale until March 6, 2026.
Join us for a Meet & Greet with Elvis Stojko post the evening show. This will be located upstairs at the back meeting room in Rotary Place. This is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m.
Join us for a Meet & Greet with Elvis Stojko post the evening show. This will be located upstairs at the back meeting room in Rotary Place. This is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. A child must be accompanied by an adult with a purchased ticket.
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