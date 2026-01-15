About this event
The Big Community Soup — First Seating: 11:30am–12:30pm is a one-of-a-kind community luncheon celebrating culture, creativity, and connection.
During this second seating, guests will sample Soups of the World crafted by five local culinary partners, keep a beautiful handcrafted pottery bowl, and cast their vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
More than just lunch, this event supports The Cultural Centre — a not-for-profit community hub welcoming over 900 people through its doors each day.
Come hungry, gather with friends, and be part of a delicious celebration of community. 🍲
The Big Community Soup — Second Seating: 12:30pm–1:30pm is a one-of-a-kind community luncheon celebrating culture, creativity, and connection.
During this second seating, guests will sample Soups of the World crafted by five local culinary partners, keep a beautiful handcrafted pottery bowl, and cast their vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
More than just lunch, this event supports The Cultural Centre — a not-for-profit community hub welcoming over 900 people through its doors each day.
Come hungry, gather with friends, and be part of a delicious celebration of community. 🍲
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!