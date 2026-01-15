The Big Community Soup — First Seating: 11:30am–12:30pm is a one-of-a-kind community luncheon celebrating culture, creativity, and connection.





During this second seating, guests will sample Soups of the World crafted by five local culinary partners, keep a beautiful handcrafted pottery bowl, and cast their vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.





More than just lunch, this event supports The Cultural Centre — a not-for-profit community hub welcoming over 900 people through its doors each day.





Come hungry, gather with friends, and be part of a delicious celebration of community. 🍲