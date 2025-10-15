The Brantwood Foundation Presents The Jo-Anne Flood Charity Golf Tournament

320 Balmoral Dr

Brantford, ON N3V 1E6, Canada

Single Golfer Registration
CA$150

Registration includes: tax receipt, lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart, and more.

Twosome Registration
CA$300
groupTicketCaption

Registration includes: tax receipt, lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart, and more.

Foursome Registration
CA$600
groupTicketCaption

Registration includes: tax receipt, lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart, and more.

Mulligan
CA$3

Whether you were distracted by a bug, the wind stirred up from nowhere or the sun was in your eyes . . .the Mulligan Card gives you another try.

50/50 - 50 for $50 (one purchase includes 50 tickets)
CA$50
groupTicketCaption

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2026 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.

50/50 - 10 for $20 (one purchase includes 10 tickets)
CA$20
groupTicketCaption

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2026 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.

50/50 - 3 for $10 (one purchase includes 3 tickets)
CA$10
groupTicketCaption

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2026 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.

Tee & Green Sponsor
CA$325

18' x 24' sign with your company name posted at a hole on the golf course. Your company listed as a Golf Hole Sponsor on social media posts.

Mulligan Sponsor
CA$1,250

Company logo on all promotional materials as a Silver Level Sponsor. Recognition with logo on Sponsor sign displayed during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event website and e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media. 18' x 24' sign with your company name posted at a hole on the golf course.

Gift Sponsor
CA$1,525

Complimentary golf for one at the tournament. Company logo on all promotional materials as a Gift Sponsor. Recognition with logo on Sponsor sign displayed during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event website and e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media.

Cart Sponsor
CA$2,500

Complimentary golf for one at the tournament. Company logo displayed on all carts during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media.

Tournament Title Sponsor
CA$5,250

Complimentary golf for two at the tournament. Company logo on all promotional materials as a Title Sponsor. Recognition with logo on Sponsor sign displayed during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media and Annual Report. 18' x 24' sign with your company name posted at 3 prominent locations throughout the golf course

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing