The Brantwood Foundation Presents The Jo-Anne Flood Charity Golf Tournament

Registration includes: tax receipt, lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart, and more.
Whether you were distracted by a bug, the wind stirred up from nowhere or the sun was in your eyes . . .the Mulligan Card gives you another try.
Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2026 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.
18' x 24' sign with your company name posted at a hole on the golf course. Your company listed as a Golf Hole Sponsor on social media posts.
Company logo on all promotional materials as a Silver Level Sponsor. Recognition with logo on Sponsor sign displayed during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event website and e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media. 18' x 24' sign with your company name posted at a hole on the golf course.
Complimentary golf for one at the tournament. Company logo on all promotional materials as a Gift Sponsor. Recognition with logo on Sponsor sign displayed during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event website and e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media.
Complimentary golf for one at the tournament. Company logo displayed on all carts during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media.
Complimentary golf for two at the tournament. Company logo on all promotional materials as a Title Sponsor. Recognition with logo on Sponsor sign displayed during Golf Tournament. Name and logo on event e-blasts. Recognition on Brantwood Community Services social media and Annual Report. 18' x 24' sign with your company name posted at 3 prominent locations throughout the golf course
