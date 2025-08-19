The Bridge Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
6815 Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3Y9, Canada
Starting bid
Will include:
-Crystal Beach all season cottage, available for one week between September 15, 2025- June 15, 2026
-Open concept LR, DR, kitchen, fully equipped. Sleeps 8 in two bedrooms. One bathroom. Parking for three cars. Laundry machines.
-5 minute walk to the beach, shops, restaurants
Kindly Donated by Paul and Diane Walker
Starting bid
Will include:
-Dining letter at The Keg for $100 and a complimentary foursome at Peninsula Lakes Golf Club
Kindly Donated by Fallsview Group
Starting bid
Will include:
-Traeger Pro 22 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker
-Drip Tray Liner
-Traeger Pro 22 Full-Length Pellet Grill Cover
-Traeger Large Folding Front BBQ Shelf
-20lb Signature Blend Natural Wood Pellets for wood Pellet BBQ's
Kindly Donated by King Contractors
Starting bid
Will include:
-One night stay in a King Cabin Suite for a family of four
-Breakfast Buffet, Lunch and Dinner Buffet for four
-One Wolf Pass
-Two days of Waterpark Play and Complimentary Parking
Kindly Donated by Great Wolf Lodge
Starting bid
Will include:
-Enjoy a family barbecue hosted by us!
-For up to 10 guests
Starting bid
Photorealism is a genre of art in which a painting is so skillfully done that from ten or twenty feet away, the viewer assumes that they are seeing a photograph.
Only when one stands a few inches from the artwork does one realize that it is a painting, not a photograph.
Doug Bloodworth is considered one of the great photorealists of our generation.
These pieces are limited edition giclee reproductions of Doug's paintings, each one hand-signed and numbered by Doug Bloodworth.
One never tires of having these in one's home. These pieces provide enjoyment for years.
*Winning bidder can choose their favourite of 12 different prints
Kindly Donated by Loho Vetz Inc.
Starting bid
Will include:
-2 adults for our Classic Sightseeing Tour
Kindly Donated by Niagara Helicopters
Starting bid
Will include:
-Two complimentary strips of tickets to Niagara Parks attractions
-Including, but not limited to: Journey Behind the Falls; Niagara Takes Flight; Niagara Parks Power Station
Kindly Donated by Niagara Parks
Starting bid
Mike Timlin is an American former professional baseball relief pitcher.
Timlin played on four World Series championship teams, including the 1992 and 1993 Toronto Blue Jays teams.
Kindly Donated by Gerry Vermeer
Starting bid
Doug Gilmour of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a franchise star.
Gilmour played 7 seasons for the Maple Leafs, while also being an NHL All-Star, Frank J. Selke winner, and three time 100-point scorer.
Kindly Donated by Gerry Vermeer
Starting bid
Will include:
-Ricardo Cookbook
-Ricardo Bread Knife and Board
-Le Creuset Stoneware Pot with Lid in Deep Blue colour (32cm/2.5L)
-Le Creuset Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan
Please note: Two of these packages are available.
Kindly Donated by our friends at La Tablee Des Chefs
Starting bid
Will include:
-Ricardo Cookbook
-Ricardo Bread Knife and Board
-Le Creuset Stoneware Pot with Lid in Deep Blue colour (32cm/2.5L)
-Le Creuset Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan
Kindly Donated by our friends at La Tablee Des Chefs
Starting bid
Will include:
-4 passes for the Niagara City Cruises Tour
-Framed Photo of Niagara Falls courtesy of Mayor & City Council
Kindly donated by City of Niagara Falls
Starting bid
Will include:
Meet the Fuse™ 225 from Nexgrill—the electric tabletop grill that brings bold flavor to any space, indoors or out. No propane, no charcoal, just pure grilling power at the push of a button. With a high-performance heating element, precision temperature control, and a durable, compact design, the Fuse™ 225 makes every cookout effortless and delicious.
Kindly Donated by the Niagara Falls Community Kitchen Board
Starting bid
Will include:
The Napoleon 54-inch electric fireplace is easily hung on the wall like a piece of art. Ideal for heating spaces up to 400 sq. ft. handily ensuring your comfort with a high and low setting. Use the included remote or front control panel to adjust the flame intensity/flame brightness, heat output and set the timer. Customize the look of your electric fireplace with crystal media for the ember bed.
Kindly Donated by the Niagara Falls Soup Kitchen Board
Starting bid
Will include:
-One month of free yoga at Heatwave Yoga, Niagara Falls
Kindly Donated by Heatwave Yoga
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to any Ice Dogs game in the 2025-2026 Regular Season at Home.
Kindly Donated by Gerry Vermeer
Starting bid
Will include:
-Voucher for 4 x complimentary wine tastings at Konzelmann Estate Winery, Niagara on the Lake
Kindly Donated by Konzelmann Estate Winery
Starting bid
Will include:
-Gift Basket of $100 value
Kindly Donated by Cathy Hopkins, Tim Hortons Niagara Falls
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!