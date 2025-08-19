The Bridge Gala Silent Auction

Photorealism is a genre of art in which a painting is so skillfully done that from ten or twenty feet away, the viewer assumes that they are seeing a photograph.

Only when one stands a few inches from the artwork does one realize that it is a painting, not a photograph.

Doug Bloodworth is considered one of the great photorealists of our generation.

These pieces are limited edition giclee reproductions of Doug's paintings, each one hand-signed and numbered by Doug Bloodworth.

One never tires of having these in one's home. These pieces provide enjoyment for years.





*Winning bidder can choose their favourite of 12 different prints





Kindly Donated by Loho Vetz Inc.