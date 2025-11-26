The Broom Tree Foundation Ltd.

Offered by

The Broom Tree Foundation Ltd.

About this shop

The Broom Tree Foundation's Shop

Candle - Salted Caramel item
Candle - Salted Caramel
$36

Indulge your senses with the warm, golden glow of our Salted Caramel candle. As the soft light flickers, the air is filled with the rich, velvety aroma of sweet caramel, perfectly balanced by a hint of savory sea salt. The scent wraps around you like a comforting embrace, transporting you to a place of serenity and tranquility. As the fragrance lingers, you're left feeling cozy, calm, and utterly indulged.


Fragrance Notes:
Top; Sea Salt
Mid; Caramel
Base; Butter, Vanilla


Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phthalates & parabens.
cruelty free & vegan
Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.
intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


13 oz Wood Wick - 90+ hour burn time.


Candle Care
- Trim your wick to 1/8” before burning.
- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 
- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.
- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Candle - Frasier Fir item
Candle - Frasier Fir
$36

Invigorate your senses with the crisp, refreshing aroma of the great outdoors. Our candle captures the essence of a majestic Frasier Fir, transporting you to a winter wonderland of serenity and joy. Illuminate your holiday gatherings, cozy up by the fireplace, or gift this festive candle to loved ones. Oh Christmas Tree embodies the spirit of the season, fostering warmth, comfort, and cherished memories.


Fragrance Notes:

Top; Crisp Eucalyptus, Cool Mint

Middle; Frasier Fir, Cedarwood

Bottom; Sandalwood, Musk


Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time. 


Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Candle - Hot Butter Rum item
Candle - Hot Butter Rum
$36

Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time. 


Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Candle - Coastal Sunshine item
Candle - Coastal Sunshine
$36

Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time. 


Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Candle - Sandalwood & Amber item
Candle - Sandalwood & Amber
$36

Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time. 


Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Candle - Cranberry & Pear item
Candle - Cranberry & Pear
$36

Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time. 


Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Candle - Dark Raspberry & Smooth Vanilla item
Candle - Dark Raspberry & Smooth Vanilla
$36

Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective


14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time. 


Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng. 

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items. 


VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.


Handmade by Ali

Air Freshener - Vanilla item
Air Freshener - Vanilla
$5

Made by Supernova Creations, in Blackfalds AB.

Chai Concentrate Small item
Chai Concentrate Small
$10

500 ML

Broom Tree - Snapback item
Broom Tree - Snapback
$35

Laser engraved, patch hat. Made by A Little Bit of Everything, right here in Lacombe AB.

Embroidered Crew - Christmas Addition item
Embroidered Crew - Christmas Addition item
Embroidered Crew - Christmas Addition
$60

Sizes come in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Logo Pink/White with Christmas lights on a Green Crew. Made by Supernova Creations, in Blackfalds AB.

Embroidered Crew - Logo item
Embroidered Crew - Logo
$60

Sizes come in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Logo Pink/White on a Sand Crew. Made by Supernova Creations, in Blackfalds AB.

Birdy Coffee - Night Owl item
Birdy Coffee - Night Owl
$20

decaf

Birdy Coffee -Fight or Flight item
Birdy Coffee -Fight or Flight
$18
Birdy Coffee - Early Bird item
Birdy Coffee - Early Bird
$18
Birdy Coffee -Fight or Flight (Copy) item
Birdy Coffee -Fight or Flight (Copy)
$18
22 oz - Engraved item
22 oz - Engraved item
22 oz - Engraved
$42
20 oz - Engraved item
20 oz - Engraved
$35
32 oz - Engraved item
32 oz - Engraved
$42
Add a donation for The Broom Tree Foundation Ltd.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!