The Broom Tree Foundation's Shop

Invigorate your senses with the crisp, refreshing aroma of the great outdoors. Our candle captures the essence of a majestic Frasier Fir, transporting you to a winter wonderland of serenity and joy. Illuminate your holiday gatherings, cozy up by the fireplace, or gift this festive candle to loved ones. Oh Christmas Tree embodies the spirit of the season, fostering warmth, comfort, and cherished memories.





Fragrance Notes:

Top; Crisp Eucalyptus, Cool Mint

Middle; Frasier Fir, Cedarwood

Bottom; Sandalwood, Musk





Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phatalates & parabens. cruelty free & vegan

Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.

intentional - sustainable - simple - effective





14 oz (wood wick) - 90+ hour burn time.





Candle Care

- Trim your wick to 1/4” before burning.

- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng.

- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.

- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items.





VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.





Handmade by Ali