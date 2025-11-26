The Broom Tree Foundation's Shop

Offered by
Indulge your senses with the warm, golden glow of our Salted Caramel candle. As the soft light flickers, the air is filled with the rich, velvety aroma of sweet caramel, perfectly balanced by a hint of savory sea salt. The scent wraps around you like a comforting embrace, transporting you to a place of serenity and tranquility. As the fragrance lingers, you're left feeling cozy, calm, and utterly indulged.
Fragrance Notes:
Top; Sea Salt
Mid; Caramel
Base; Butter, Vanilla
Candle made with 100% pure soy wax, natural fibre wicks & premium fragrance free of phthalates & parabens.
cruelty free & vegan
Hand poured in small batches in Red Deer County, Alberta.
intentional - sustainable - simple - effective
13 oz Wood Wick - 90+ hour burn time.
Candle Care
- Trim your wick to 1/8” before burning.
- Allow candle to burn long enough to melt the entire wax surface before blowing it out to preserve the wax & prevent tunnellng.
- Never leaving a burning candle unattended.
- Always burn your candle on a heat-resistant flat surface with a 1 foot safety radius, avoiding drafts and flammable items.
VEGAN - Cruelty Free - NO Parabens - NO Phthalates - NO Styrene - NO Toluene.
Invigorate your senses with the crisp, refreshing aroma of the great outdoors. Our candle captures the essence of a majestic Frasier Fir, transporting you to a winter wonderland of serenity and joy. Illuminate your holiday gatherings, cozy up by the fireplace, or gift this festive candle to loved ones. Oh Christmas Tree embodies the spirit of the season, fostering warmth, comfort, and cherished memories.
Fragrance Notes:
Top; Crisp Eucalyptus, Cool Mint
Middle; Frasier Fir, Cedarwood
Bottom; Sandalwood, Musk
Made by Supernova Creations, in Blackfalds AB.
500 ML
Laser engraved, patch hat. Made by A Little Bit of Everything, right here in Lacombe AB.
Sizes come in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Logo Pink/White with Christmas lights on a Green Crew. Made by Supernova Creations, in Blackfalds AB.
Sizes come in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Logo Pink/White on a Sand Crew. Made by Supernova Creations, in Blackfalds AB.
