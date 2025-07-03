The Bucking Horse Bash Silent Auction

Hosted by

Bow River Fly Fishing Experience item
Bow River Fly Fishing Experience
$100

Starting bid

A half day drift boat float on the bow river, with lunch, gear and guide included - valid for 1-2 anglers of any skill. Valued at $750.00 - hosted by www.flyfishingbowriver.com
Forge & Farm Blacksmith Experience item
Forge & Farm Blacksmith Experience
$50

Starting bid

An intro to Blacksmithing course. In this single-day beginner's class, students will learn a series of key blacksmithing techniques as they forge their own handcrafted item to take home. Valued at $350.00 - hosted by Forage & Farm, gifted by Carve Waterjet Solutions.
Tobiano Golf Passes item
Tobiano Golf Passes
$50

Starting bid

Two golf passes to Tobiano in Kamloops, BC. Valued at $250.00 - gifted by Allweld Manufacturing.
Sugar Water Cocktail Workshop item
Sugar Water Cocktail Workshop
$150

Starting bid

A cocktail class for up to 6 people, featuring your own private mixologist. Learn how to craft expert level cocktails while sharing an evening with some of your favourites. Valued at $850.00 - gifted by Sugar Water Bar.
Deville Gift Package item
Deville Gift Package
$25

Starting bid

Two bags of premium Deville Coffee Beans and a Miir thermos mug. Valued at $150.00 - gifted by Deville Coffee.
Buckaroos Merch Pack item
Buckaroos Merch Pack
$25

Starting bid

2 x Buckaroos Hats, T Shirts and Custom Patches along with 4 x tickets to Saturday July 5th evening showcase. Valued at $150 - gifted by Buckaroos Cabaret.
Chairmans Gift Basket item
Chairmans Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

A $200.00 GC to Chairman's Steak House and a nice bottle of wine to complete your date night. Valued at $250.00 - gifted by Blue Rock.

