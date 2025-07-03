The Bucking Horse Bash Silent Auction

An intro to Blacksmithing course. In this single-day beginner's class, students will learn a series of key blacksmithing techniques as they forge their own handcrafted item to take home. Valued at $350.00 - hosted by Forage & Farm, gifted by Carve Waterjet Solutions.

An intro to Blacksmithing course. In this single-day beginner's class, students will learn a series of key blacksmithing techniques as they forge their own handcrafted item to take home. Valued at $350.00 - hosted by Forage & Farm, gifted by Carve Waterjet Solutions.

More details...