The CAAT Annual Online Auction Oct 13-16

This one-of-a-kind beautiful, wooden, hand made jewellery box was made by CAAT member, Dr. Dave Kerr. It has four drawers, all with soft lining and is solid wood! Value of $300
Amber Marshall Gift Collection – From Marshall’s Country Store
Location: Turner Valley, Alberta
Value: $327
Saddle up for a one-of-a-kind auction item straight from the heart of Alberta! This exclusive Amber Marshall collection comes directly from her own Marshall’s Country Store and features a handpicked assortment of fan-favorite merchandise:
Every item is designed by Amber herself, making this bundle a must-have for fans of the beloved Heartland star.
Learn more about her store and products at Marshall’s Country Store
Don’t miss your chance to own these authentic pieces of Amber Marshall’s world!
Alpaca Farm Experience at S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm
Location: Kerwood, Ontario
Value: $90 for 2 people
Step into the serene world of alpacas with this unforgettable farm tour at S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm. This immersive experience offers a rare chance to:
Perfect for families, nature lovers, and animal enthusiasts, this hands-on adventure blends education with relaxation in a beautiful countryside setting.
Discover more at S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Experiences
A heartwarming outing that’s sure to leave you smiling!
At-Home Nail Trim Service from Paw Pros Mobile Vet Nursing
Location: Vancouver, BC
Value: $50–$60
Treat your lovely pet to a stress-free nail trim in the comfort of your own home! This auction item includes one professional nail trim service for either a cat or a dog, provided by Paw Pros Mobile Vet Nursing, a fully mobile, RVT-run business serving the Vancouver area.
Paw Pros specializes in compassionate, low-stress care and offers a wide range of in-home veterinary nursing services.
Perfect for pets who prefer the comfort of home and owners who value convenience.
Learn more at Paw Pros Nail Trimming
Give your pet the pampering they deserve, right at home!
Two Admission Passes to Butchart Gardens
Location: Brentwood Bay, British Columbia
Value:$80
Enjoy a breathtaking visit to one of Canada’s most iconic garden destinations with two admission passes to Butchart Gardens, a 121 year old paradise, generously donated by CAAT team member Breanna.
Whether you're a passionate gardener or simply someone who appreciates natural beauty, this 55-acre floral wonderland offers:
A perfect outing for couples, friends, or families looking to unwind and reconnect with nature.
Learn more at Butchart Gardens
Let your senses bloom in this unforgettable garden experience!
BOOK #1 – North American Companion Animal Formulary (14th Edition)
Donated by: Animalytix Ltd (will ship to any Canadian or US location)
Value: $74.95 USD
Veterinary professionals and animal health enthusiasts - this one’s for you! Up for auction is the 14th edition of the North American Companion Animal Formulary (NACAF), a trusted reference authored by Dr. Jennifer Ogeer.
This comprehensive formulary is a must-have for anyone involved in companion animal care, offering:
Whether you're a practicing vet, student, or passionate pet owner, this book is a valuable addition to your library.
Bid now to secure this essential resource!
CONSULT #1 – 30-Minute Telemedicine Appointment from Ospika Animal Hospital
Location: Online (Available to eligible regions)
Value: $102
Give your pet the care they deserve, without leaving the house! This auction item includes a 30-minute virtual consultation with a licensed veterinarian from Ospika Animal Hospital.
Whether it’s a routine wellness check, a sudden health concern, or general advice, this telemedicine session offers:
Perfect for busy pet parents or animals who prefer a stress-free environment.
Bid now to secure this valuable and compassionate service for your furry companion!
KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor – Gently Used
Location: Stony Plain, Alberta
Estimated Value: $100 (New: $300)
Slice, shred, and chop with precision using this KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor, featuring Exact Slice Technology that lets you customize the thickness of your slices with ease. This gently used appliance is a versatile addition to any kitchen and includes:
Please note: the main multipurpose blade has light rust spots (as pictured), but the unit remains fully functional and ready to tackle your culinary creations.
A fantastic find for home chefs and food prep enthusiasts alike!
Virtual Design Consultation with Upstaged Design
Location: Online
Value: $282.50
Ready to refresh your space? This Virtual Design Consultation from the talented team at Upstaged Design is the perfect way to kickstart your next home project. Whether you're planning a full remodel or simply want a fresh perspective, Angela and Jean will bring their expert eye and creative flair to help you:
This is a fantastic opportunity to elevate your living environment with professional guidance—all from the comfort of home.
Learn more at Upstaged Design
Bid now to bring your dream space to life!
Handmade Rainbow Stained Glass Paw Print Sun Catcher
Location: Merville, British Columbia
Value: $70
Add a splash of color and charm to your window with this handcrafted rainbow paw print sun catcher. Measuring approximately 4 by 4 inches, this beautiful piece is made using wispy transparent glass and the traditional copper foil method, giving it a delicate, luminous finish.
Perfect for pet lovers and stained glass enthusiasts alike, this sun catcher brings warmth and personality to any space.
A heartfelt creation that celebrates the love of animals, great for your own home or as a gift for an animal loving friend!
Personalized Online Yoga Session – Mindfulness, Movement & Flow
Location: Online
Value: $150
Treat yourself or your team to a rejuvenating experience that brings body and mind into harmony. This personally tailored online yoga session is designed to help you move, stretch, and breathe with intention, easing tension and inviting calm.
Led by a skilled instructor, your session may include:
Perfect for individuals, work teams, or groups of friends looking to reconnect, recharge, and flow together from the comfort of home.
A beautiful way to gift yourself or others the power of presence and relaxation.
Ultimate Doggie Gift Pack – 13 Tail-Wagging Essentials
Donated by: Homes Alive Pets – South Edmonton Location
Value: $203.02
Make your pup’s holiday extra special with this jam-packed gift bundle featuring 13 fun and functional dog items, perfect for your own dog or as a thoughtful gift for a fellow dog lover! This pawsome pack includes:
A thoughtful mix of treats, toys, grooming, and travel accessories—this bundle is sure to bring joy to any dog and their human!
Explore more at Homes Alive Pets – South Edmonton
Let the tail-wagging festivities begin!
Stanley Quencher H2.O Tumbler – Hydration in Style
Location: Ladysmith, BC
Value: $50–$75
Stay refreshed wherever you go with this popular Stanley Quencher H2.O Tumbler, featuring a built-in straw and sturdy handle for easy sipping and carrying. Known for its sleek design and reliable performance, this tumbler is perfect for:
A trendy and practical gift for anyone who loves style and function in one sip-worthy package!
Stanley Flip Straw Jug – Hydration Made Easy
Location: Ladysmith, BC
Value: $50–$75
Stay cool and hydrated with this sleek and functional Stanley Flip Straw Jug. Designed for convenience and durability, this water bottle features:
A stylish and practical gift for anyone on the go—bid now and sip in style!
Handmade Crocheted Throw by @knotinlove_est2021
Location: Cambridge, Ontario
Value: $110
Wrap yourself in comfort and style with this beautifully crocheted throw, lovingly crafted by @knotinlove_est2021. Featuring rich, earthy tones, this one-of-a-kind piece adds a touch of warmth and charm to any space.
Perfect as an accent for your sofa, reading nook, or bedroom, this cozy creation blends artistry with functionality—making it a thoughtful gift or a treasured addition to your own home.
Elevate your space with handmade elegance!
Ultimate Golfer’s Gift Set from @archiesgolf
Location: Cornwall, Ontario
Value: $210
Tee up the perfect present for the golf enthusiast in your life with this high-performance gift bundle from @archiesgolf. Combining style and substance, this set includes:
Whether you're shopping for a seasoned golfer or someone just getting into the swing of things, this set is sure to impress on and off the green.
CAAT Membership #1 Join or Renew Through the Auction!
Location: Online
Value: $50
Support animal welfare and become part of the CAAT (Canadian Animal Assistance Team) by bidding on this Annual Membership! Whether you're renewing or joining for the first time, this is a fantastic opportunity to:
All proceeds go toward supporting CAAT’s mission—so your membership makes a difference!
Bid now and be part of something pawsitive!
Aquaphor Opal 12-Cup Water Filter Pitcher
Location: Cambridge, Ontario
Value: $33
Enjoy cleaner, fresher-tasting water with this Aquaphor Opal Water Filter Pitcher. Designed for convenience and performance, it features:
With a generous 12-cup capacity, this pitcher is perfect for families, offices, or anyone looking to upgrade their water game. A practical and eco-friendly addition to any kitchen!
