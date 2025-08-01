The CAAT Annual Online Auction Oct 13-16

Amber Marshall Gift Collection – From Marshall’s Country Store

Location: Turner Valley, Alberta

Value: $327

Saddle up for a one-of-a-kind auction item straight from the heart of Alberta! This exclusive Amber Marshall collection comes directly from her own Marshall’s Country Store and features a handpicked assortment of fan-favorite merchandise:

2026 Amber Marshall Calendar

Signed Amber Marshall Hat

Amber Marshall Water Bottle

Charm Bracelet with Custom Charms

Amber Marshall Patch & Sticker Set

Every item is designed by Amber herself, making this bundle a must-have for fans of the beloved Heartland star.





Learn more about her store and products at Marshall’s Country Store

Don’t miss your chance to own these authentic pieces of Amber Marshall’s world!