The Canada Health Heroes Awards

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About this event
$
A reduced rate for members of the BHPN community. This evening is about celebrating our own, the professionals, entrepreneurs, and advocates moving healthcare forward.
For allies, partners, and supporters. Attend to learn, connect, and celebrate the innovators strengthening Canada’s healthcare system.
A specially priced ticket for students interested in healthcare, leadership, and community impact. Connect with professionals, gain insight into career pathways, and be inspired by leaders shaping the future of healthcare.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!