Aspire For Higher

Hosted by

Aspire For Higher

About this event

Sales closed

The Canada Health Heroes Awards

8440 Hwy 27

Woodbridge, ON L4H 0A7, Canada

Add a donation for Aspire For Higher

$

Member Ticket
$97

A reduced rate for members of the BHPN community. This evening is about celebrating our own, the professionals, entrepreneurs, and advocates moving healthcare forward.

Non Member Ticket
$137

For allies, partners, and supporters. Attend to learn, connect, and celebrate the innovators strengthening Canada’s healthcare system.

Student Ticket
$67

A specially priced ticket for students interested in healthcare, leadership, and community impact. Connect with professionals, gain insight into career pathways, and be inspired by leaders shaping the future of healthcare.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!