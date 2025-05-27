The Canadian Criminal Justice Association Memberships 2025 (EXISTING)
Category A
$60
Valid for one year
-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings
-Eligible to sit on Board of Directors
-Annual Report
-Affiliate Membership (where applicable)
-Participation in Association consultations
-Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter
-Justice Report (Online Version)
-Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Category B
$145
Valid for one year
-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings
-Eligible to sit on Board of Directors
-Annual Report
-Affiliate Membership (where applicable)
-Participation in Association consultations
-Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter
-Justice Report (Online Version)
-Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice (CJCCJ)
-Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Student
$25
Valid for one year
-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings
-Eligible to sit on Board of Directors
-Annual Report
-Affiliate Membership (where applicable)
-Participation in Association consultations
-Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter
-Justice Report (Online Version)
Patron
$200
Valid for one year
-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings
-Eligible to sit on Board of Directors
-Annual Report
-Affiliate Membership (where applicable)
-Participation in Association consultations
-Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter
-Justice Report (Online Version)
-Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice (CJCCJ)
-Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Corporate
$500
Valid for one year
-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings
-Eligible to sit on Board of Directors
-Annual Report
-Affiliate Membership (where applicable)
-Participation in Association consultations
-Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter
-Justice Report (Online Version)
-Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice (CJCCJ)
-Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Category A+JR
$75
Valid for one year
B+JR
$175
Valid for one year
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!