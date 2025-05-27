The Canadian Criminal Justice Association Memberships 2025 (EXISTING)

Category A
$60

Valid for one year

-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings -Eligible to sit on Board of Directors -Annual Report -Affiliate Membership (where applicable) -Participation in Association consultations -Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter -Justice Report (Online Version) -Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Category B
$145

Valid for one year

-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings -Eligible to sit on Board of Directors -Annual Report -Affiliate Membership (where applicable) -Participation in Association consultations -Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter -Justice Report (Online Version) -Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice (CJCCJ) -Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Student
$25

Valid for one year

-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings -Eligible to sit on Board of Directors -Annual Report -Affiliate Membership (where applicable) -Participation in Association consultations -Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter -Justice Report (Online Version)
Patron
$200

Valid for one year

-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings -Eligible to sit on Board of Directors -Annual Report -Affiliate Membership (where applicable) -Participation in Association consultations -Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter -Justice Report (Online Version) -Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice (CJCCJ) -Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Corporate
$500

Valid for one year

-Voting privileges at Annual General Meetings -Eligible to sit on Board of Directors -Annual Report -Affiliate Membership (where applicable) -Participation in Association consultations -Bi-monthly Electronic Newsletter -Justice Report (Online Version) -Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice (CJCCJ) -Registration discount to CCJA Congresses
Category A+JR
$75

Valid for one year

B+JR
$175

Valid for one year

