Valid for one year
Annual membership in CIG
Valid for one year
25% reduction for regular members who are employed (faculty, staff) at a CIG Institutional Member (Category A) university (verification required)
Valid for one year
33% reduction for students actively enrolled at a college or university
Valid for one year
50% reduction for students actively enrolled at a CIG Institutional Member (Category A) university (verification required)
Valid for one year
Reduction for seniors (age 65 and older)
Valid for one year
Sustaining support membership tier, for those who have are able to contribute slightly more to support CIG
Valid for one year
Membership tier as a Fellow of the Institute, for those who are able to contribute more to support CIG and to be listed as a Fellow of CIG
Valid for one year
Patron tier memberships, for those who wish to further support the work of the Institute and to be listed as a Patron of CIG
Valid for one year
Benefactor tier memberships, for those who wish to enhance the work of the Institute and be listed as a Benefactor of CIG
No expiration
Lifetime Benefactor tier memberships, for those who wish to make a one time contribution to endow the Institute's Operating Fund to ensure the growth, sustainability and long-term goals of the CIG
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!