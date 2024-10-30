CANADIAN INSTITUTE IN GREECE/L'INSTITUT CANADIEN EN GRECE

Offered by

CANADIAN INSTITUTE IN GREECE/L'INSTITUT CANADIEN EN GRECE

About the memberships

Membership

Membership
$60

Valid for one year

Annual membership in CIG

Membership (Institutional Member)
$45

Valid for one year

25% reduction for regular members who are employed (faculty, staff) at a CIG Institutional Member (Category A) university (verification required)

Membership (Student)
$40

Valid for one year

33% reduction for students actively enrolled at a college or university

Memberships (Student at an Institutional Member)
$30

Valid for one year

50% reduction for students actively enrolled at a CIG Institutional Member (Category A) university (verification required)

Membership (Senior)
$40

Valid for one year

Reduction for seniors (age 65 and older)

Sustaining
$75

Valid for one year

Sustaining support membership tier, for those who have are able to contribute slightly more to support CIG

Fellow
$120

Valid for one year

Membership tier as a Fellow of the Institute, for those who are able to contribute more to support CIG and to be listed as a Fellow of CIG

Patron
$500

Valid for one year

Patron tier memberships, for those who wish to further support the work of the Institute and to be listed as a Patron of CIG

Benefactor
$1,000

Valid for one year

Benefactor tier memberships, for those who wish to enhance the work of the Institute and be listed as a Benefactor of CIG

Lifetime Benefactor
$10,000

No expiration

Lifetime Benefactor tier memberships, for those who wish to make a one time contribution to endow the Institute's Operating Fund to ensure the growth, sustainability and long-term goals of the CIG

Add a donation for CANADIAN INSTITUTE IN GREECE/L'INSTITUT CANADIEN EN GRECE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!