The Candace Cup: 1st Annual Candace House Golf Tournament

100 Rue Youville

Winnipeg, MB R2H 2R8, Canada

Individual Golfer
$275
Available until May 2

Early Bird

Registration Includes:

  • 18 Holes Texas Scramble
  • Shared Golf Cart
  • Competition Holes
  • Welcome Tee Gift
  • BBQ Lunch
  • Buffet Dinner
  • Silent Auction & Fantastic Prizes
  • Charity Receipt or Business Acknowledgements Available
Team (4 golfers)
$1,000
Available until May 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Early Bird

SILVER SPONSOR + TEAM
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • Registration for 4 golfers (1 team)
  • Priority logo placement on all registration signage and printed materials
  • Priority acknowledgement and logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts
  • Recognition in tournament dinner and program
TEE GIFT SPONSOR + TEAM
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

Give a gift for each golfer! This sponsorship includes significant brand exposure by placing your company logo on hundreds of golf balls and tees, given to each golfer in a swag bag upon registration!


Includes:

  • Registration for 4 golfers (1 team)
  • Company logo on all golf balls and tees
  • Priority logo placement on all registration signage and printed materials
  • Priority acknowledgement and logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts
  • Recognition in tournament dinner and program
GOLF CART SPONSOR + TEAM
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

What better way to connect with folks than to display your company logo and brand zooming around the course! This sponsorship includes prominent brand exposure, featuring your company/brand logo on every golf cart.


Includes:

  • Registration for 4 golfers (1 team)
  • Company logo on all 36 golf carts
  • Priority logo placement on all registration signage and printed materials
  • Priority acknowledgement and logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts
  • Recognition in tournament dinner and program
LUNCH SPONSOR + TEAM
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

Fuel everyone up as they arrive for a great game! This sponsorship supplies all golfers with a delicious lunch at registration.


Includes:

  • Registration for 4 golfers (1 team)
  • Logo placement on all registration signage and printed materials
  • Acknowledgement and logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts
  • Recognition in tournament dinner and program
COFFEE SPONSOR
$1,500

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

*Does not include golf registration*

Provide much needed coffee to start the day off right! This sponsorship perks up all golfers with complimentary, barista quality coffee at registration from Perk Mobile Coffee Cart.


Includes:

  • Logo placement on all registration signage and printed materials
  • Acknowledgement and logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts
  • Recognition in tournament dinner and program


Individual Hole Sponsor
$1,000

*Does not include golf registration*

Includes:

  • Logo placement at hole and on all registration signage and printed materials
  • Opportunity for a promotional table at hole with your company representative
  • Acknowledgement and logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts
  • Recognition in tournament dinner and program


Prize Sponsor
Pay what you can

$250+ or Prize Donation of Equivalent Value (reach out to Amber at [email protected] to coordinate prize drop-off)


Includes:

  • Signage at prize table and/or feature location
  • Company logo on Candace House’s website and social media golf posts


ADD A TEAM OF 4 FOR $1000 (early bird price)!

